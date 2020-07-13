Independence Day 2020: Here Are Some Forgotten Freedom Fighters You Should Know About

1. Alluri Sitaram Raju Nicknamed as the Manyam Veerudu meaning the Hero of the jungles, Alluri Sitaram Raju led the ‘Rampa Rebellion' which took place from 1922-1924. He is famous for fighting against the Madras Forest Act that came in the year 1882. The law was introduced by the British officials and it was against the free movement and shifting culture of tribals.

2. Birsa Munda Birsa Munda was a member of the Munda tribe and a key figure in the Indian Freedom Struggle. He headed the Millenarian movement during the 19th century against the British Raj. He laid the struggle in many tribal regions such as Tamar, Khunti, Bandgaon and Sarwada. The struggles were basically against the restrictions imposed upon the rights of the Munda tribe.

3. Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay Image source: Spontaneous Order Not every warrior fights with guns and other weapons, some may use other ways as well. Kamaladevi was one of those who thought of fighting against the British Raj by uplifting the socio-economic condition of the country. She worked tirelessly to uplift the handloom, handicraft and theatres in the country. She persuaded numerous women to come and join her group to not only enhance the socio-economic condition of the country but also contribute to the non-cooperation movement.

4. Tara Rani Srivastava Image source: Twitter This brave woman fought valiantly against the British Raj and didn't give up her efforts even when her husband died in front of her. She along with her husband and some villagers led a procession in front of the Siwan Police Station in Bihar. Soon her husband was shot by a policeman. Tara Rani bandaged her husband's wound and went ahead to lead the procession. When she came back, her husband was dead. But she still held the flag high and continued to go with the freedom struggle.

5. Bhikaji Cama Bhikaji Cama is one of the forgotten freedom fighters. She not only actively took part in the freedom struggle but also worked for bringing gender equality in India. In 1907, she hoisted the Indian Flag at the International Socialist Conference at Stuttgart, Germany.

6. Surya Sen Surya Sen was a young Bengali freedom fighter who is hardly known by people across the country. He was responsible for recruiting young people in the Chittagong Group. This Chittagong Group led a raid against the British officials in the year 1930. The raid is popularly known as the Chittagong Raid. Surya Sen also led the raid bravely.

7. Kanneganti Hanumanthu Image source: Facebook He was also one of the freedom fighters who fought bravely against the British Raj. He was the one who led the Palnadu Rebellion against the tax. This resulted in his numerous arrests and punishments. However, this didn't stop him from fighting for his country. He was later caught and killed at the age of 30.

8. Begum Hazrat Mahal Begum Hazrat Mahal, the Begum of Awadh. was one of the key figures who took part in the 1857 rebellion. After her husband was sent in exile, she took up the responsibility of standing against the British Raj. When the Doctrine of Lapse was introduced by Lord Dalhousie, she chose to fight as she didn't want to surrender Awadh. She also seized Lucknow.

9. Matangi Hazra Not many people know about Matangi Hazra. She participated in some significant freedom struggle movements such as the Quit India Movement and the Non-Cooperation Movement. She also led many other processions. It was in one such procession when Matangi Hazra was shot thrice but she kept saying, ‘Vande Matram'.

10. Tirupur Kumaran He was a young freedom fighter and also the founder of the Desh Bandhu Youth Association. He inspired many youths to come and participate in the freedom struggle movements. He was shot on 11 January 1932, while he was protesting against the British Raj. The reason why he was shot is he was holding the Indian Flag that was banned at that time. He was found dead while holding the flag firmly in his hands.

11. Parbati Giri Image source: Facebook She is also known as the Mother Teresa of the Western Odisha. While she was still in the 3rd standard, she dropped out of school, only to campaign for the freedom struggle. She also campaigned for the congress. While she was 12 years old, the senior leaders of Congress tried to persuade her father to let her join the Congress. She was only 16 when she was arrested and imprisoned in 1942 by the British officials. After two years, she was granted bail but still, she worked for the country. She also worked for the upliftment of women and established orphanages.

12. Ke Mamen Image source: Madhyamam He was an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi and actively took part in the freedom struggle. He is also known as Kerala Gandhi. While he was still in college and the President of the Travancore Student Federation, he urged the students to join the freedom struggle. Due to this, he was arrested many times. He also served as a member of the Praja Socialist Party and continued working in the freedom struggle.