    Himachal Diwas 2020: The Day When Himachal Pradesh Came Into Existence

    Every year 15 April is observed as Himachal Diwas in India. This is the day when Himachal Pradesh came into existence in 1948. Himachal Pradesh, the land of snow borders Tibet in the North, is a beautiful tourist destination and is considered to be the 3rd fastest-growing state in India.

    On the occasion of 72nd Himachal Diwas this year, here are some facts that you can read by scrolling down the article.

    1. Before India gained its independence, most of the parts of present Himachal Pradesh belonged to Punjab. Some of those parts were Manali, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi and Chamba. After India gained its independence, Himachal Pradesh was made one of the union territories of India on 15 April 1948.

    2. It was on 18 December 1970 when the Himachal Pradesh Act was passed by Parliament. This is when Himachal Pradesh became a state of India on 25 January 1971. This is why people in Himachal Pradesh celebrate the statehood of the state on 25 January 1971.

    3. It was in the year 1864 when Shimla became the summer capital of Himachal Pradesh under the British Raj. Since then it remains the capital of the state.

    4. Himachal Pradesh was, however, formed by joining over 28 princely states. It became the 18th state of India. Today it stands as one of the most beautiful places in India.

    5. On this day, Contingents of state police, home guards, NCC cadets, Bharat Scouts and Guides participated in the parade.

    6. Several other cultural programmes are held in districts and sub-divisional offices on this day to commemorate the day when Himachal Pradesh came into existence.

    7. 15 April is also a gazetted holiday in Himachal Pradesh wherein people celebrate this day with harmony and joy. Special arrangements are made on this day to observe this day in a memorable day.

    Cover image clicked by Kshitij Sharma

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 10:05 [IST]
