Happy Holi 2022: 25 Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

The most vibrant festival of India is just days away and therefore we can't keep calm. The celebration around this festival is not only about colours but to spreading love, uniting with loved ones and mending broken relationships. To sum it up, the two-day festival is all about celebrating the victory of good over bad.

However, in some parts of the country, the festival is celebrated for more than two days. The day on which people play with colours is known as 'Rangwali Holi' and this year it will be observed on 18 March 2022. On this day people greet each other and celebrate the day by applying colours on each other to capture the essence of the occasion.

So what if you are not able to meet your loved ones and make them feel happy and special? You can very well express your joy through these popular heartfelt quotes, wishes and messages.

1. "Luck is yours and wishes are mine. And therefore, I wish your future to be bright. Wishing you a Happy Holi."

2. "The bright colours, water balloons, lavish gujiyas and melodious songs are all set to brighten up your day. Wish you a Happy Holi."

3. "This Holi, I wish to paint your face with colours so that your life is also be filled with the vibrant colours of love, happiness and joy."

4. "A true relation doesn't have to speak. A beautiful smile and greetings are just enough to express feelings. Wishing you a Happy Holi."

5. "May the Almighty paint your life with the beautiful colours of the rainbow and remove all obstacles from your life. I hope you have a great time celebrating Holi."

6. "Holi is the day to express love with colours. It is time to show affection. All the colours that are on you are of love!"

7. "I wish the colours of Holi make your life colourful and beautiful. I wish you and your loved ones a Happy Holi."

8. "Holi is the festival of colours and joy. I wish that it brings more colours and happiness to your life."

9. "Let us hope this festival of colours spreads love and peace among the people. Happy Holi in advance."

10. "Burn all negativity and let positivity enter your life. Wishing you Happy Holi in advance."

11. "This Holi let's make some new memories of putting colours of love and brotherhood on each other. Happy Holi to you and your family members."

12. "A day full of colours! A day of excitement! A day full of wishes! Yes, it is Holi. I hope you and your family celebrate this day with immense happiness and love."

13. "Holi is the best time of the year when you can count on your loved ones and celebrate the festival with great harmony."

14. "Holi is the time to leave behind your stress and involve in the fun and celebration. I hope you will celebrate this festival with all your heart."

15. "May the spirit of Holi bring joy in your life. The warmth of this day brings cheer in your life."

16. "On this beautiful festival of vibrancy and colours, let's take the oath to promote brotherhood and peace among society. Have a safe and peaceful Holi."

17. "Though you are away for this Holi, you are always in my thoughts. Therefore, I am sending my best wishes to you. Wish you a Happy Holi."

18. "This Holi, I want to celebrate the colours of our beautiful relationship. Wish you a happy and safe Holi."

19. "I pray to Almighty that this Holi gives you wings and motivation to fulfil your dreams and make the best out of your life. Happy Holi 2020."

20. "If I could, I would have sent you a rainbow because it has all the bright and divine colours to make your life brighter and happier. Wishing you a Happy Holi."

21. "Let us throw colours in the air and renew our love with a bit of romantic colour. I wish you and your family a happy Holi."

22. "Dipped in the hues of love and happiness, here comes Holi, the festival of colours."

23. "I don't want much for this Holi. All I want is your happiness, health and prosperity. Wish you a happy Holi."

24. "May this day burn away all that is bad in your life. Happy Holi!"

25. "Happiness is the most beautiful colour in life which I wish should stay forever with you. Happy Holi!"

We wish you all a very Colourful, Safe and Happy Holi!