Daughter's Day 2020: Quotes, Messages And Wishes To Share On This Day

Every year the fourth Sunday in the month of September is observed as Daughter's Day. This year the day will be observed on 27 September 2020. The day is observed with an aim of eradicating social taboos related to daughters.

The day highlights the importance of daughters in families. The day also promotes gender equality. On this Daughter's Day, we are here with some quotes that you can share with your daughters and let them know how special they are.

1. "To my beloved little girl. I didn't give you a gift of life because it is you who gave me the gift of you."

2. "No matter how old you get, you will always be my little princess. I wish you a Happy Daughter's Day. "

3. "A daughter is the best thing that can happen to you. This is because she fills your life with magic and contentment."

4. "A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moment of the present and the hope of the future."

5. "With every passing day, try to be beautiful from inside like you seem from your outer appearance."

6. "Daughters are loving, caring and kind. They teach us how to live our lives to the fullest."

7. "Dear princess, your beautiful smile makes me forget all my worries and gives me the strength to make things better for you. I wish you a Happy Daughter's Day."

8. "Whenever I am depressed, my daughter, I just think of you, because your smiling face brightens up my life."

9. 'This relationship has something special about it, that makes every father and every daughter in the world speak warmly about it.'

10. "Dear daughter watching you grow up has been one of the best things in my life"

11. "Dear daughter, you are sunshine that brightens my day every now and then."

12. "Daughters are mothers' joy and fathers' pride. They are indeed special and loved."

13. "This Daughter's Day, I pray to Almighty to protect my dear daughter on every walk of her life."

14. "The sparkle in your eyes and a pleasant smile on your lips encourages me to be a better human and make this place a better place for you."