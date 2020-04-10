Good Friday: Quotes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Good Friday holds great importance in the life of people who follow Christianity. It is the day when Lord Jesus Christ was crucified after Judas, one of his disciples betrayed him which further led to the crucifixion. This year the day falls on 10 April 2020. Christians observe this day by observing fast and penance.

In order to celebrate the day in a better way, we are here with some quotes and messages that you can share with your loved ones.

1. "Thinking of you on Good Friday and praying that the Lord keeps you in his loving care always."

2. "In the cross of Christ I honour, towering over the wrecks of time, all the light of holy story gathers round its head exalted."

3. "By the cross, we are too crucified with Christ; but alive in Christ. We are no more rebels, but servants; no more servants but sons."

4. "May your faith in God, bring peace to the heart. This Good Friday and always."

5. "This Good Friday, May the blessings of the Lord shine upon you."

6. "He bore it all in silence because he held us, dear, may he receive our regards, may he hear our prayers on this Good Friday."

7. "Let us pray to Lord Jesus Christ and make our faith strong in him. Have a blessed Good Friday."

8. "This Good Friday, I pray to Lord Jesus Christ to bestow his divine blessings on you."

9. "May your life be surrounded by the grace of and glory of the Lord. Have a blessed Good Friday."

10. "On this Good Friday, let us pray for the betterment of mankind and to express our gratitude to Lord Jesus Christ."