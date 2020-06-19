World Refugee Day 2020: Here Are Some Facts That You May Need To Know Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year 20 June is observed as World Refugee Day. The day came into existence after the United Nations General Assembly decided to adopt a resolution that marked the year 2001 as the 50th anniversary of the 1951 convention that emphasised the status of Refugees across the world. On this day, we are here with some facts related to refugees existing in the world. Scroll down the article to read more.

World Picnic Day 2020: Some Interesting Facts Related To It

1. A refugee is a person who is living in some other neighbouring countries and can't return to their country of nationality due to the existing fear of persecution on the basis of his/her race, participation in any social group, political views, etc.

2. Over 50% of the refugees in the world are below the age of 18.

3. According to the Refugee Council, in the year 2014, over 8.3 million people fled from their country. It is said to be the highest annual increase on the record.

4. An asylum seeker is a person who awaits the status of refugee so that they can be recognised as refugees. However, they may or may not receive the status of refugees. Most of the asylum seekers in the world are from Iran and Pakistan.

5. According to the Refugee Council, 86% of the world's refugees are hosted by developing countries. Some of these countries are quite poor.

6. In the year 2014, over 34,300 unaccompanied children claimed for being asylum seekers. Most of these children belonged to countries like Eritrean, Afghan, Somali and Syria.

7. According to the International Law, nobody can force the refugees to go back to the country they belong to and flee it after being persecuted.

8. Till 2014, 59.5 million people were forced to flee from their countries due to various persecutions. If a new nation could be formed for these people, then it would be the 24th largest nation in the world.

9. Britain is home to only 0.6% of the total world's refugees.

Father's Day 2020: Some Heartfelt Quotes To Share With Your Father

10. Iran, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Turkey and Lebanon are the top 5 host countries for refugees.