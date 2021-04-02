Easter 2021: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Easter is a popular Christian holiday. The day commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ after He was crucified by the Roman Emperor at the Calvary. Jesus Christ was crucified on the first Friday after the New Moon Day during the Spring Equinox. Two days later, He returned back to life. Since then, the resurrection of Jesus Christ is being observed as Easter. This year the day will be observed on 4 April 2021.

This Easter make your loved ones feel special by sharing some heartfelt quotes and wishes. To help you with the same, we have brought some ;

1. "The spirit of Easter is all about having hope, faith, love and joy. Wish you a Happy Easter."

2. "Wishing you a holiday celebration this Easter. I hope you have a celebration full of love, laughter and hope."

3. "Let the resurrection joy lift us from loneliness, weakness and despair to strength and fulfill us with happiness and faith. Wish you a Happy Easter."

4. "Happy Easter to you and your family. May you enjoy the festival with your loved ones."

5. "May this Easter Sunday inspire you to new hope, happiness, prosperity, and abundance, all received through God's divine grace."

6. "I hope you find everything you are looking for this Easter. Happy Easter."

7. "Thank you for lighting up my world and bringing joy to my life. Happy Easter dearest."

8. "Here's to hoping your Easter is full of sweet things this year."

9. "This Easter I hope that your basket is filled to the brim with Easter Eggs and candies this year."

10. "I hope you have a fun-filled Easter with your family and friends."

11. "Dear best friend, I hope you enjoy your Easter weekend and know that I am grateful to have you in my life."

12. "This Easter I wish you a life filled with joy, harmony and love."

13. "I am sending you my best wishes. Hope you enjoy Easter like never before."

14. "I am sending you beautiful and motivating thoughts. I hope you have a fun-filled Easter this year."

15. "Here's my best wishes to the wonderful person I have ever met in my life."