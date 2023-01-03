Does Birthday Influence Personality Traits? Life oi-Pundreeka Valli

Can birthday determine personality traits of a person? A question that we often seek an answer to. The moment a baby is born, everyone around them starts to anticipate a lot about their habits, future and life altogether. Be it resembling someone's character, inheriting someone's intelligence or receiving the facial features of parents; the thoughts are endless. Well, Astrology has an answer and we know that how days are ruled by planets, which have an enormous influence in shaping one's personality. Here's how your child's birthday influences your personality. Read on!

1. Monday - Ruled by Moon

Personality Traits: Moody & Emotional

All moody kids are mostly born on Mondays if you go by the zodiacal statistics. Moody tantrums are common with all growing kids but with Monday-borns, it is a different story altogether. Their moods change with the phases of the moon, as it were. But they have their pluses. Being Kind, adaptable and emotional, your child needs help to overcome the over-possessive streak and needs a good deal of emotional security and love.

2. Tuesday - Ruled by Mars

Personality Traits: Enthusiastic And Energetic

Your cherubic kid is quite a handful, as he is born with a fighting spirit that is beyond you to suppress. They have unbridled energy and enthusiasm about them which if channelled will transform them into hard workers with an unfazed focus and determination to reach their goals. If they are not composure, they can get quite irritated and impatient and mothers have to intervene to help them manage their impulses.

3. Wednesday - Ruled by Mercury

Personality Traits: Inquisitive, Talkative And Restless

You might have heard of the old adage- Wednesday kids are full of woes. In reality, Wednesday tots are highly restless, inquisitive and questioning to the core. He is also on the talkative side and logical to an admirable degree. Do not encourage them to be gossipmongers, Keep them away from useless gossip!

4. Thursday - Ruled by Jupiter

Personality Traits: Independent And Free Thinker

Jupiter babies are the blessed ones. These babies are happy, independent and positive, exactly what you need to succeed in life. He may be also an acid tongued child with a tendency to be extravagant when he grows up. On the flip side, your child may also be sharp-tongued and extravagant in his spending as he grows up. Be a good example for him and show him how to economise.

5. Friday - Ruled by Venus

Personality Traits: Artistic And Social

Art and creativity are your Friday kid's assets. He is captivated by the beauty of music and arts and tends to unleash his creativity at times. They love elegance, art and beauty. They grow up to be sociable and view the world with an aesthetic eye. Although prone to laziness, they need to be nudged out of the lazy habit and introduced to physical activities and household chores.

6. Saturday - Ruled by Saturn

Personality Traits: Practical And Balanced

This is a day that tones down the overwhelming impact of all zodiac signs. Saturday kids are practical and sensible and their only weakness is that they are suspicious. They may show jealous streaks on and off but put them at ease saying that they look absolutely lovable with those traits.

7. Sunday - Ruled by Sun

Personality Traits: Creative, Happy And Bold

You Sunday baby will be the much-anticipated ray of happiness that shines your life with brightness and cheer. They are always angling at the extraordinary and are creative, bold powerful in their behaviour and disposition. If possible, try to keep their dominating behaviour in check.

Groom your child's personality with a few zodiacal pointers, which do not harm in any way, if followed judiciously.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 15:10 [IST]