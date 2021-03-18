Eclipses In 2021: Here Are The Dates And Time For The Same Life oi-Prerna Aditi

An eclipse is an astronomical event that takes place when a heavenly body moves through the shadow of another heavenly body. When it comes to earth, we have two kinds of eclipses namely Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse. These occur when the sun, moon and earth are aligned in one straight line. The solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes in between the sun and the moon. In a solar eclipse, the shadow coming from the sun falling on the earth is blocked by the moon. While in the lunar eclipse, the shadow coming from the sun is blocked by the earth due to which a part of the moon seems to be dark.

In a year, solar and lunar eclipses occur many times. Today we are here to tell you about the dates when solar and lunar eclipses will occur. Scroll down the article to read more.

26 May 2021: Lunar Eclipse

The eclipse will begin at 2:17 pm and will stay till 7:19 pm. The eclipse willl be visible in East Asia, South Asia, North America, Australia, Atlantic Ocean, South America, Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean and Antarctica.

10 June 2021: Solar Eclipse

This is going to be an annular solar eclipse. The eclipse will be from 1:42 pm to 6:41 pm. The eclipse will be visible from Asia, Europe, West Africa, North Africa, Atlantic, North America and Arctic.

18-19 November 2021: Partial Lunar Eclipse

This is going to be a partial lunar eclipse that means only a small part of the moon will be dark. The eclipse will begin at 11:32 am and will stay till 6:33 pm. The eclipse will be visible in Europe, some parts of Asia, North Africa, Australia, West Africa, South America, North America, Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean, and the Arctic.

4 December 2021: Solar Eclipse

This would be a total eclipse that would begin at 10:59 am and will go on till 03:07 pm on the same date. The eclipse will be visible South Australia, South America, South Africa, Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean, Atlantic Ocean and Antarctica.