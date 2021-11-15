Daan Utsav: The Joy Of Giving Week On Josh Life oi-Boldsky Desk

National, October 18, 2021: Celebrating the Festival of Giving this year, the Josh app launched the #DaanUtsav Challenge inviting the audience to create social impact driven videos that help spread awareness on the joy of giving in various ways. Daan Utsav is celebrated every year from 2nd to 8th October. It is India's biggest Festival of Giving during which people come together and perform acts of kindness by giving their time, material or money in interesting ways to social cause(s) of their choice.

Through this challenge, Josh aimed at promoting the objectives of #DaanUtsav, making people aware of how they can enrich the lives of others through simple acts of kindness. The challenge saw maximum engagement on the app, garnering over 5K posts, 16 million views and 2 million likes.

The past two years have taken a toll on the physical, emotional and mental health, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected everyone. By celebrating the festival of giving, Josh hopes to bring smiles to people who have not been able to see the brighter side. The festival can be celebrated anywhere, be it a college, institution, individual, corporate, NGOs or resident welfare associations. It's a festival of coming together and performing acts of kindness in an interesting way to fulfill a cause.

"This Diwali, at Josh, we made a conscious effort to bring a bit of light and joy to those whose Diwali probably wasn't as bright. Leveraging the challenge on our platform and in collaboration with MASH Project Foundation, we aimed to facilitate #DaanUtsav to encourage the spirit of giving and extending kindness and compassion to those who aren't as fortunate. Everyone is entitled to joy and light in their life, no matter what their circumstance is. We, at Josh, celebrated the Festival of Giving by doing our bit to spread joy and happiness around us," said Sunder Venketraman, Head of Creator and Content Ecosystem, Josh.

About Josh:

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million+ downloads. Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with 124 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) and 60 million DAUs (Daily Active Users).

MASH Project Foundation is an award-winning social enterprise that is committed to building and empowering a global community of young social changemakers and leaders. It works with national and international organizations to deliver high-quality social impact through its interventions.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 9:30 [IST]