Condolence Messages And Quotes To Share

Losing someone close to you is quite painful and heartbreaking. This can not only make you sad but will also feel lonely and depressed for a long time. This can seem equally difficult if a person losses his/her loved ones.

It may make you feel loss at words for expressing your grief. You may not understand how to pacify someone who is going through this tough times. If you know someone who has lost his/her closed ones, then you can think of sharing these condolence messages and quotes with that person.

1. My heart really aches after hearing this sad news. I pray for you and your family.

2. I'm so sorry after hearing about your father's demise. My heart goes out to you.

3. This is really saddening to hear about your mother's death. I just want you to know that I am always there for you.

4. This is really a tough time and I pray that the Lord bestows peace and His blessings on you. I am sending my condolences to you.

5. My heart aches to hear the loss of your mother. I hope my condolences and prayers bring peace to you and your family.

6. Dear friend, I really want you to know that I am there for you during this tough time. Please accept my deepest condolences.

7. Today my heart goes out to you and everyone who loved your brother/sister.

8. My words can never describe how sad I am after hearing the demise of your father. I'll pray for your well-being.

9. It's really saddening to hear about the death of your spouse. I hope you stay strong even during this time.

10. Dear friend, please stay strong to cope with the loss of your father. My prayers are with you and your family.

11. It's really shocking to hear that your brother passed away. During this time, my heart goes out to you.

12. I am really sorry to know about the loss of your sister. Life is indeed unpredictable but you need to stay strong. May Lord provide you the needed strength.

13. The demise of your aunt is no less than a shocking news for you. Therefore, I am sending condolences to you.

14. I do not have the courage and words to express my grief on the death of your father.

15. Today is a hard day for all of us and I do not understand what to say on this. You and your family are always in my prayers.