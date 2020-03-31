ENGLISH

    April Fools’ Day: Funny Quotes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

    By

    April Fools' Day is a popular day that is observed every year on the first of the month, April. People observe this day by cracking jokes and making each other laugh. Perhaps, therefore, consider April Fools' Day as one of the most-light-hearted days of the year. In order to make your loved ones laugh and tickle their funny bones on April Fools' Day 2020, we are here with some funny quotes and messages that will make you and your loved ones laugh out loud.

    1. "God made daylight and called it the Sun. God made entertainment and named it as Fun. God made night light and named it the Moon. But then He made you and named it a Cartoon. Wish you a Happy April Fools' Day"

    2. "Hey, you are the most beautiful, wonderful and colourful among all the fools out there. Wish you a Happy April Fools' Day."

    3. "Dear bestie, I just wanted you to know that today is your day. Therefore, I am here to wish you a Happy April Fools' Day."

    4. "Dear friend, people like you make me realise, I am still intelligent and smarter than many of you. Happy April Fools' Day."

    5. "It is better to keep your mouth shut and let people think you are a stupid instead of opening it and removing all the doubts."

    6. "I might haven't wished you on your birthday, Holi, Diwali, Christmas and New Year. But, I can not miss wishing you one your most important day of the year. Wish you a Happy April Fools' Day."

    7. "So sweet is your smile, so wonderful is your style. So enchanting is your voice, so captivating are your eyes. See, this is how I lied nicely. Happy April Fools' Day."

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 17:30 [IST]
