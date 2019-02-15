Woman Married A Zombie Doll And Plans To Raise Kids Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

What do you think can be the most bizarre thing that you can imagine? Watching movies can always have an impact on the individual's mind. While some movies motivate a person there are those characters which completely can influence ones's life and this is what happened in this case!

A woman was so fascinated by zombie dolls and scary movies that her dad had gifted her a zombie doll, who is now her partner for life since she got married to it and plans to have a family with it!

Check out this unusual story of a woman who married a zombie.

The Doll Was Her Dad's Gift! Seeing her love for zombie movies and scary movies, her dad decided to gift her a zombie doll when she was just 13 years old. She started developing feelings for the doll after her dad passed away. She Was In A Relationship With The Doll For 4 Years! Felicity realised about her feelings for the doll when she was 16 years. Even though she tried to hide her emotions initially, she finally allowed herself to be open with her feelings for the doll. She Tied The Knot With The Love Of Her Life! She feels that her life is 'complete' as she has married Kelly whom she believes is the 'love of her life'. The Wedding List Included The wedding guestlist included her family and friends, apart from the eight dolls that belong to her. The wedding just cost $500 in which the money was spent on the wedding dress, a suit for Kelly and decorations for the outdoor venue. She Wishes To Have A Baby With The Doll Someday The woman claims that the zombie doll is now 37 years old and the pair are even planning to have babies together. The bride revealed that she has plans of visiting a sperm bank to raise a child with the doll!