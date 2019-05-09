Octopus Got Stuck On Her Face When She Tried Eating It Alive! Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Vlogging is the new trend where people tend to do anything and stream it to get views and followers.

By trying unique ways to entertain their followers, these vloggers need to be creative and different in approach to see success.

One such vlogger was left with a bitter experience when she tried to eat a live octopus and it got stuck on her face!

Check out the details of this bizarre case and also do see the video at the end of the article.

She Is A Regular Vlogger This social media vlogger known as "Seaside Girl Little Seven" is often seen livestreaming herself eating seafood. She decided to take it a step further by eating a huge octopus that is alive. She Holds The Live Octopus To Eat In the video it is seen that the vlogger is holding a fairly large octopus near her face. She plans to take a bite of one of its tentacles. Her Giggles Turn To Cries In No Time As she bites the octopus, things seem to go downhill. The octopus turns violent as it instantly starts attaching itself onto the vlogger's face. She seems to giggle initially seeing the octopus' reaction, but within seconds her laughter turns into cries of pain. She Finally Manages To Get Rid Of The Octopus After a long struggle, she finally manages to detach the octopus from her face. But the octopus leaves her face bloodied as the hard tentacles leave an injury on her cheek. For those who are wondering what happened to the poor octopus, the vlogger tells her viewers that she'll eat it in the next video!