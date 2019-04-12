ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Check What The Dog’s Owner Did To Get Rid Of His Anxiety

    By

    People who have a pet dog know that it is not a pet but more of a family member. People go to any extent when it comes to taking care of their pets.

    One such interesting story is that of a lovely relationship that a man shared with his pet dog as he suffered from separation anxiety.

    Your Pet Feel Special

    Check out the details of this interesting bond that the couple shared with their pet.

    Array

    The Pet Shorty Was Adopted 11 Years Ago!

    The adorable dog named ‘Shorty' is 15 years old. This pet has been living with his owner Marc for the past 11 years after it was adopted from a shelter. It was love at first sight for the couple and Shorty as it turned out to be a special bond.

    Array

    Shorty Gets Upset With Marc’s Absence

    Marc's wife Kristen revealed that Shorty becomes extremely anxious when Marc is not around. He tends to bark and cry, and there is nothing that will calm him. She further revealed that not even she or other dogs can comfort the distressed puppy.

    Array

    The Anxiety Takes A Toll On The Poor Pup

    It is said that the separation anxiety had taken a toll on Shorty every single time. Hence Kristen's mum decided to help him. She ordered a mannequin from a Halloween store and made it look like Marc.

    Array

    The Pup Calmed Instantly

    When the pup was introduced to the fake Marc, it was magic as Shorty was all calm and it even fell asleep within 30 minutes of being introduced to its fake owner.

    Don't you think this is a cool idea? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral stories viral news
    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 14:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue