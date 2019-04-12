Check What The Dog’s Owner Did To Get Rid Of His Anxiety Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

People who have a pet dog know that it is not a pet but more of a family member. People go to any extent when it comes to taking care of their pets.

One such interesting story is that of a lovely relationship that a man shared with his pet dog as he suffered from separation anxiety.

Check out the details of this interesting bond that the couple shared with their pet.

The Pet Shorty Was Adopted 11 Years Ago! The adorable dog named ‘Shorty' is 15 years old. This pet has been living with his owner Marc for the past 11 years after it was adopted from a shelter. It was love at first sight for the couple and Shorty as it turned out to be a special bond. Shorty Gets Upset With Marc’s Absence Marc's wife Kristen revealed that Shorty becomes extremely anxious when Marc is not around. He tends to bark and cry, and there is nothing that will calm him. She further revealed that not even she or other dogs can comfort the distressed puppy. The Anxiety Takes A Toll On The Poor Pup It is said that the separation anxiety had taken a toll on Shorty every single time. Hence Kristen's mum decided to help him. She ordered a mannequin from a Halloween store and made it look like Marc. The Pup Calmed Instantly When the pup was introduced to the fake Marc, it was magic as Shorty was all calm and it even fell asleep within 30 minutes of being introduced to its fake owner. Don't you think this is a cool idea? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.