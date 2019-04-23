She Was Left Paralysed After Involuntary Neck Cracking Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Did you know that certain things that we do to get instant relief can be harmful?

Well, this is case of a young woman who experienced an unexpected health issue. Her involuntary neck cracking led to a stroke!

Check out the details of the case...

The Woman Hails From The UK This is the case of the woman named Natalie Kuniciki, who is a 23-year-old paramedic living in London, UK. She was left partially paralysed when she involuntarily cracked her neck. It lead to a vertebral artery burst which caused a blood clot to trigger a stroke in her brain. The Incident Happened While She Was Watching The Movie It is reported that the incident happened when the paramedic was watching a movie at her home after a long day and tragedy struck when she involuntarily stretched her neck. She Felt A Loud Crack Though this was a regular routine for her, this time she heard a loud "crack" sound in her neck and since she didn't really feel any pain she ignored it and went to sleep. In the next 15 minutes, she realised that she was unable to move her left leg, eventually she had to called an ambulance for her assistance. The Medics Explained Her Condition On examination, the medics revealed that since she had stretched her neck, the vertebral artery present in the neck must have burst. As a result, it would have caused a blood clot to form and trigger a stroke. Though the woman was left almost completely paralysed from the left side of her body, she has spent over a month in the hospital trying to regain control of her limbs. Doctors further added that she has a long way to recovery. What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.