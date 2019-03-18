This Is A Rare Birth That Happens Once In 4.7 Million Cases! Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Giving birth is not easy and if you are carrying more than one child, then there are chances of complications as the pregnancy progresses.

But what happens when your pregnancy is as rare as one in 4.7 million cases? Well, this is the case of a woman who delivered 6 babies in a span of just 9 min!

Check out the story of this rare and unique birth...

This Woman Is Really Strong! Thelma Chiaka, who is the mother of 6 babies, is currently getting the much-needed rest after she delivered six babies in the span of just nine minutes! The Babies It is reported that Chiaka gave birth to two sets of twin boys and one set of twin girls. The deliveries occurred between 4:50 am and 4:59 am! The Babies Are Healthy! According to reports, all the six babies weigh between 1 pound 12 ounces to 2 pounds and 14 ounces each. The medics revealed that the sextuplets are in stable condition and will need initial care in the hospital's advanced neonatal intensive care unit to ensure they are hale and healthy! It Is A Rare Pregnancy Although Chiaka's pregnancy is believed to rare, she does not hold the record for most children born at a time since a woman named Nadya Suleman had given birth to eight babies in January 2009 at the age of 33.