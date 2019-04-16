Health Conditions Present In The Characters Of Game Of Thrones Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

When it comes to getting into the detailing of the characters of your favourite TV series, you cannot ignore the famous series "Game of Thrones".

Do you know that some of the main characters of this famous TV series "Game of Thrones" suffer from certain health conditions?

Here in this article, we shall define you the health issues that these characters suffer from.

Check them out.

Jon Snow – Martyr Complex Jon Snow's character in the series has a martyr complex. This is sometimes associated with the term ‘victim complex' where the individual feels the desire of being a martyr for their own sake. Arya Stark – Multiple Personality Disorder Arya Stark's character is a personality that clashes within her. Sometimes, she becomes an anonymous man and at other times herself. Her character is believed to suffer from multiple personality disorder which is a condition in which the individual shows different identities. Cersei Lannister – Alcoholism The Queen Cersei's character in the series has addiction to drinking almost all the time. This is a condition that leads an individual to suffer from psychological and physical obsession for extreme and compelling drinking. Lysa Arryn – Delusional Jealousy Lysa Arryn's character in the series suffers from a delusional circumstance where an individual suffers from insensible fears about their loved one's affair with others and as result, it ends up in manipulation, control, and aggression over the person. Samwell Tarly – Obesity Samwell Tarly character in the series is of an individual who was abandoned by his cruel father before he was sent off to the wall. He suffers from a crucial eating disorder in which the person does less physical movement leading to terrible health effects.