ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Illegal Things In India That You Are Not Aware Of

    By

    There are several things that are illegal in India. From flying a kite to even having oral sex is considered to be illegal.

    There are several other things that we often do but are not aware of the fact that these things are illegal in India.

    Find out about these illegal things that people do in India...

    Array

    Oral Sex

    Did you know that under Section 377 of the IPC law, it decriminalizes ‘unnatural sex.' Since oral sex falls in this category, it is considered to be illegal!

    Most Read: The World's Weirdest Lovemaking Laws

    Array

    Women Working In Night Shift Is Illegal!

    Do you know that under the Factories Act of 1948, it is illegal to make women workers work in night shifts? Well, wonder what do BPO employees have to say!

    Array

    While Prostitution Is Not Illegal, Pimping Surely Is!

    Red light areas do exist in certain cities and towns in India. One can pay someone for sex and nobody can legally bother you about it, but on the other hand, if you approach a pimp or try to pimp someone then you will be in trouble.

    Most Read: Things That Need To Be Banned In India

    Array

    Suicide Is Illegal

    According to Section 309 of the IPC law, if any person attempts to commit suicide, then it is considered to be punishable under the law.

    Array

    Roadside Dentistry Is Illegal

    According to Chapter V, Section 49 of the Dentist Act of 1948, it is revealed that street dentistry is illegal in India. Apart from this a similar law also deems roadside ear cleaning illegal. No matter what the ENT or the Dental care lobby thinks, these individuals definitely will exist.

    Most Read: Village Where Polyandry Is Followed

    Array

    Flying A Kite!

    According to the Indian Aircraft Act of 1934, you need a permit or a license to fly a plane, and you also need a permit to fly a kite. Guess this is something nobody knew about this law.

    Read more about: viral news viral stories
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 16:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue