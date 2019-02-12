Illegal Things In India That You Are Not Aware Of Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

There are several things that are illegal in India. From flying a kite to even having oral sex is considered to be illegal.

There are several other things that we often do but are not aware of the fact that these things are illegal in India.

Find out about these illegal things that people do in India...

Oral Sex Did you know that under Section 377 of the IPC law, it decriminalizes 'unnatural sex.' Since oral sex falls in this category, it is considered to be illegal!

Women Working In Night Shift Is Illegal! Do you know that under the Factories Act of 1948, it is illegal to make women workers work in night shifts? Well, wonder what do BPO employees have to say! While Prostitution Is Not Illegal, Pimping Surely Is! Red light areas do exist in certain cities and towns in India. One can pay someone for sex and nobody can legally bother you about it, but on the other hand, if you approach a pimp or try to pimp someone then you will be in trouble.

Suicide Is Illegal According to Section 309 of the IPC law, if any person attempts to commit suicide, then it is considered to be punishable under the law. Roadside Dentistry Is Illegal According to Chapter V, Section 49 of the Dentist Act of 1948, it is revealed that street dentistry is illegal in India. Apart from this a similar law also deems roadside ear cleaning illegal. No matter what the ENT or the Dental care lobby thinks, these individuals definitely will exist. Flying A Kite! According to the Indian Aircraft Act of 1934, you need a permit or a license to fly a plane, and you also need a permit to fly a kite. Guess this is something nobody knew about this law.