ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    15 Inspirational Quotes By Nelson Mandela

    By

    South Africa's first black President and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nelson Mandela, dearly known as Madiba, was born on 18 July, 1918. In November 2009, the United Nations declared 18 July as Nelson Mandela International Day. Mandela Day was celebrated first time in the year 2010 to commemorate the life, work and legacies of this legend.

    Mandela

    Not only in the history of South Africa, but he has also been regarded as an inspirational figure in every language and culture. His persevering fight for equality and democracy has motivated generations to act towards changing the world. As a result of his protests against the country's apartheid regime, he was sentenced to life imprisonment. He spent the first 18 years of his prison in the brutal Robben Island Prison.

    Post his release, he focussed on eliminating discrimination and racism. His tireless pursuit of peace earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993, followed by the historic event of being elected as South Africa's first black president, the next year.

    Mandela Day: The Biography Of Nelson Mandela

    Though Nelson Mandela is physically no more, his vision of a 'rainbow nation' is equally relevant today than ever before. His believes and ideology teach us the true essence of peace and humanity.

    Here is a collection of his timeless quotes that will inspire you to believe in the life-changing power of the human mind.

    Nelson Mandela

    1. "It always seems impossible until it's done."

    Mandela

    2. "And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same."

    Mandela

    3. "I Never lose. I either win or learn."

    Mandela

    4. "The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall."

    5. "After climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb."

    Nelson

    6. "A winner is a dreamer who never gives up."

    7. "For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others."

    Mandela

    8. "A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination."

    9. "I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear."

    Mandela

    10. "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."

    11. "Real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people."

    12. "Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again."

    13. "Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do."

    14. "There is no passion to be found playing small - in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living."

    15. "Man's goodness is a flame that can be hidden but never extinguished."

    More NELSON MANDELA News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue