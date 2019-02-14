ENGLISH

    These Identical Twins Share The Same Boyfriend!

    By

    There are several bizarre stories that we hear about what people do around the world. From loving an aeroplane to even falling in love with a cockroach, there are many other such bizarre instants of people expressing their love.

    Here is one such story of two identical sisters who share a boyfriend. The sisters revealed that they would take turns to have sex in one giant, king-size bed with their shared boyfriend.

    Identical Twins

    The sisters named Anna and Lucy De Cinque have been dubbed as the "world's most identical twins," who share a single boyfriend. Check out their unique story.

    They Are Dubbed As The “World’s Most Identical Twins”

    Two identical twins named Anna and Lucy De Cinque have been dubbed as the "world's most identical twins." The sisters revealed that they would take turns to have sex in one giant, king-size bed with their shared boyfriend. They added on that they had sex with long-term love Ben Byrne in front of each other.

    He Sleeps With Both!

    Ben apparently sleeps with both the sisters by his side and enjoys his share of having sex with both of them. He asks either of the sisters to have sex with him almost every day.

    They Are Not Jealous

    The sisters revealed that though they share their man, they are not jealous about each other as they enjoy each other's company so much so that they love to watch the other person having sex with their man.

    The Sisters Even Wish To Marry Him

    The sisters expressed their desire to even marry their long-term boyfriend. But since polygamy is banned under the Australian Marriage Act 1961, they cannot go ahead and marry the same man.

    They Have Undergone Surgery To Look More Identical

    The sisters have gone ahead and spent over $250,000 on their cosmetic surgery to make themselves look more like each other. They bathe together, do everything together and even eat the same amount of food together!

    They Plan To Even Have Kids

    The sisters claim that they wish to get pregnant at the same time, but since it is a biological clause they are looking at other options to conceive their babies in case their plans don't follow through which includes surrogacy, IVF and adoption.

    What do you think of this? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral stories viral news
    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 12:27 [IST]
