    Woman Visits Doctor After Her Gums Started Looking Like Strawberries

    By

    There are so many diseases where symptoms don't become evident unless they have reached their peak.

    Check out the details of a woman who suffers from this rare medical condition where the immune system attacks blood vessels and makes her gums look like strawberries!

    Disappear

    According to reports, the woman's teeth were almost entirely engulfed by her overgrown gums.

    The woman, whose identity was not revealed, had told the medics that her gums had started to grow around six weeks earlier.

    She further elaborated about her condition and revealed that she had also been suffering nosebleeds of late and had three nasty ulcers on her face which made her skin look like it had been "eaten away".

    Doctors diagnosed her condition to be "strawberry gingivitis". The medical name for this medical condition is granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA).

    It is a rare disease in which the immune system attacks the blood vessels.

    The medics treated her with drugs that suppress the immune system and inflammation, but her case remains a mystery as it was reported that the woman never came back for a follow-up appointment.

    What do you think of this condition? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    viral news viral
    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 17:39 [IST]
