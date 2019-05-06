ENGLISH

    Man Cured His Terminal Cancer By Eating Dog Deworming Medicine

    People tend to use some of the most bizarre remedies in desperation while trying to get cured of some health ailments.

    Here is one such case of a man who decided to become cancer-free and he claims that the trick he used to get cured of cancer was consuming a $ 5 deworming drug meant for dogs!

    Check out this bizarre story of the man who claims he got cured of terminal cancer by just eating $ 5 deworming drug.

    He Had 3 Months To Live!

    Joe Tippens is a man from Oklahoma who claimed that he was diagnosed with small-cell lung cancer in 2016. The man revealed that doctors had told him that he only had three months to live.

    His Cancer Had Spread To Other Organs Of His Body

    The doctors revealed that the Joe's cancer had spread to other organs including his stomach, neck, pancreas and even his bones in the few months of its detection.

    He Was Advised To Tell His Family And Friends Goodbye

    Since Joe's cancer was terminal and the doctors advised him to go home and say his goodbyes to his dear ones as he only had three months to live.

    He Decided To Eat Dewormer

    As the chances of survival in his case was reported to be one percent, Joe was willing to try anything in hope of a miracle, so he decided to consume a dog dewormer called fenbendazole.

    He Took It For 3 Months

    Joe had been consuming the deworming medicine along the vitamin E supplements, CBD and bioavailable curcumin. He is now a cancer free patient and claims that he is not promoting the medicine, but instead is sharing his story with the world.

    What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 15:02 [IST]
