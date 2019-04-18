ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    A Cancerous Tumour Engulfed His Back And Almost Killed Him

    By

    Cancerous tumours can be a quite an ordeal as the individual will have to undergo a lot of medical procedures to get rid of it.

    Here is the case of a man who has spent most of his life with a cancerous lump on his back that spread to his neck and his lungs as well.

    Cancerous Tumour

    Check out the case of the man named 'Mr Tang', has been living with the 85x65 cm tumour mass for more than 30 years.

    He Has Been Living With It For More Than 30 Years
    The 68-year-old man has been living with the mass for more than 30 years.

    Array

    He Has Been Living With It For More Than 30 Years

    The 68-year-old man has been living with the mass for more than 30 years.

    Array

    The Shocking Images Of His Condition

    The shocking images of his condition revealed the 61lb (14.9kg) cancerous tumour that had engulfed his back.

    Array

    He Wanted To Desperately Remove It

    The poor man was desperate to have the tumour removed. He visited numerous hospitals that refused to operate him due to the complications involved. The reports revealed that the tumours had 'clung to his lungs, spine and major blood vessels' and it had increased the risk.

    Array

    He Finally Got Relief

    Even though the man suffered from major blood loss, the surgery was a success. The medics revealed the growth was caused by a genetic condition called neurofibromatosis. According to the sources the procedure was completed in over 33 hours and the surgery involved a team of more than 100 surgeons, who took turns.

    We glad that the man can lead a normal life now. What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral news viral stories viral
    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 18:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue