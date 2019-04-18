A Cancerous Tumour Engulfed His Back And Almost Killed Him Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Cancerous tumours can be a quite an ordeal as the individual will have to undergo a lot of medical procedures to get rid of it.

Here is the case of a man who has spent most of his life with a cancerous lump on his back that spread to his neck and his lungs as well.

Check out the case of the man named 'Mr Tang', has been living with the 85x65 cm tumour mass for more than 30 years.

He Has Been Living With It For More Than 30 Years

He Has Been Living With It For More Than 30 Years The 68-year-old man has been living with the mass for more than 30 years. The Shocking Images Of His Condition The shocking images of his condition revealed the 61lb (14.9kg) cancerous tumour that had engulfed his back. He Wanted To Desperately Remove It The poor man was desperate to have the tumour removed. He visited numerous hospitals that refused to operate him due to the complications involved. The reports revealed that the tumours had 'clung to his lungs, spine and major blood vessels' and it had increased the risk. He Finally Got Relief Even though the man suffered from major blood loss, the surgery was a success. The medics revealed the growth was caused by a genetic condition called neurofibromatosis. According to the sources the procedure was completed in over 33 hours and the surgery involved a team of more than 100 surgeons, who took turns. We glad that the man can lead a normal life now. What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.