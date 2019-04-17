ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Quotes That Will Motivate You To Change Your Job!

    By

    If you have been stuck in a situation where you need to make a firm decision and decide whether you need to move ahead or still hold on, then here are some quotes you should read.

    They will help you understand the situation better and motivate you.

    Check out the quotes that will help you decide whether to make life-changing decisions or not.

    Array

    Quote#1

    "That one decision you are scared to make could be the one to change your whole life for better."

    Array

    Quote#2

    "Do something that scares you, that inevitably will teach you to be fearless."

    Array

    Quote# 3

    " Even if you go for it and it doesn't work out you still win. You still had the guts enough to head straight that frightened you. That kind of bravery will take you to places."

    Array

    Quote# 4

    "It's okay to be scared, but you have to get out there, open up, love, make mistakes, learn, be stronger and start all over again."

    Array

    Quote#5

    "Everything will happen for you all of a sudden and you'll be thankful you didn't give up. Believe that."

    Array

    Quote#6

    "When you can't control what's happening, challenge yourself to control the way you respond to what's happening. That's where your power is!"

    Array

    Quote#7

    "Have the courage to leave, and the strength to not look back."

    Read more about: quotes
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 18:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue