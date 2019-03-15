TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
6 Encouraging Quotes That Will Help You Keep Going
If things have been going wrong for the longest bit, all that we need is to be encouraged to bounce back. You will find so many encouraging quotes on the internet and these will inspire you to success.
We have chosen some of the best quotes that will encourage you and help you face anything in life today.
Go ahead and check out the best encouraging quotes that will inspire you!
Quote #1
"20 years from now on you will be more disappointed with the things that you did not do than by the ones that you have done. So you need to throw off the bowlines, sail away from safe harbour and catch the trade winds in your sails. EXPLORE, DREAM, DISCOVER!" - Mark Twain
Quote #2
"Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success." - Dale Carnegie
Quote #3
"How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world." - Anne Frank
Quote #4
"Be thankful for what you have and you will end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never, ever have enough." - Oprah Winfrey
Quote #5
"Nothing splendid has ever been achieved except by those who dared believe that something inside of them was superior to circumstance." - Bruce Barton