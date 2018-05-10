Zodiac Signs That Prefer Short-Term Relationships

While some people prefer to have little flings, the others seem to love to settle down, and commit to someone for a long term. But do you know all this is dependent on your zodiac sign?

Well, according to astrology, there are those zodiac signs and individuals who love to prefer short-term relationships.

While some zodiac sign individuals are good in relationships, others seem to prefer something in short term and here we bring to you the list of zodiacs that love to have short-term relationships.

Check out if your zodiac sign is listed here.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

For these individuals, relationships are often more about the thrill of the chase. They love to experience the fun of getting to know someone new. This sign is ruled by Mars, which is a passionate planet, and the individuals tend to enjoy an intense romance. Since this sign is also independent, these individuals often maintain a more "single" mindset. On the other hand, if they find the right person who can keep them interested and engaged for a longer period, they might feel more comfortable making a commitment.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It is all about feeling the fresh and something new for this sign. This is one trait that can definitely play a vital role in their preference for short-term relationships. They are always seen craving for new experiences and learning new things. They really like getting out and talking to new people most of the time. Hence, this makes them to be incredibly social. Due to this trait, they are not afraid to flirt. Hence, they tend to be curious and playful, which makes them fun to date. Apart from this, if they don't feel like settling down, they definitely will not.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If there's a sign that lives for freedom and adventure, then it definitely has to be this sign. These individuals are the explorers and mostly thrive on travel and new experiences in their lives. They tend to get bored or restless in long-term relationships. Hence, they tend to flirt out of relationships, as they like to maintain their independence. They love to grow and evolve, mentally, physically, and spiritually, to stay happy. They would not get committed, unless they find a partner who feels free to travel by their side.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

These individuals are free-spirited and extremely social. They are not the ones who will quickly settle down. They are often seen surrounding themselves with large number of friends most of the times. They will tend to have bigger goals that can keep them too busy and distracted for any serious relationship. They tend to focus more on making a difference, than in maintaining a long-term relationship. They tend to be open-minded, and willing to explore new things and open to having experiences of connection with the others. They seem to stay committed only when they find a person who can allow them to be free to be themselves.

Is your zodiac listed here?