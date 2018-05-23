Individuals Of These Zodiac Signs Can Cause Problems Instantly

People who like hurting other people are known to be emotional sadists. Individuals who are emotional sadists can make life a living hell for others.

While these individuals can be manipulative and controlling, an emotional sadist is known to continually hurt someone just to see them suffer.

According to astrology, there are zodiac signs which are known to be worst trouble-makers.

Here, in this article, we've revealed about the zodiac signs that are known to cause pain and this is something that they love doing.

Check it out...

Aries: March 21-April 19

Aries love the chase, and the individuals dealing with them know that they are an emotional sadist. It is said that the only time they seem interested in them is when their special one becomes indifferent to them. They are ready to break up with them instantly. If they are not being captivated by them, then they feel the need to get their back under their thumb. For these individuals, it is not about love, it's about control and they don't care if they get hurt in the process.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Aquarians are known to accept others. But if these individuals make you feel bad for being yourself, then it is their mind game, and is not an expression of love. They seem to be playing with you and they are trying to see how hard you will work to live up to their expectations. Apart from this, they are not loving you for who you are but for who they want you to be.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Geminis are said to be great at communication, but if they are constantly giving you mixed signals, then there are chances that they may be playing with your heart and being manipulative with you. They are affectionate with you one moment and then in a split second, they tend to be cold and aloof. These individuals want someone who consistently loves them.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Sagittarius individuals are flirty and charming, but if you flirt and look at others when you are sitting with them, then it is not only inconsiderate, it is said to be disrespectful. This act of theirs is not something that they are not aware of, as they tend to do it intentionally.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

Leos have a huge sense of being self-worthy and they tend to take pride in their appearance. If they make you feel that you are not good enough for them or their "usual" standard, then that's an emotional abuse. On the other hand, since insecure individuals are easier to manipulate, these individuals will try to take you down and make you feel insecure.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

If you are honest with Scorpio individuals on how they are making you feel and if they continue to do the same, then it is called being an emotional sadist. If you seem to be absolutely clear on how upsetting you find this behaviour and they don't seem to stop, then they are hurting you on purpose. You make an attempt to fix the problem, but it seems to be unrepairable, so all that you can do is get away and save yourself from feeling the wrath.

