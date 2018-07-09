Zodiac Signs With Whom You Should Never Argue

Confrontations are never a great scene to witness as things get nasty and dirty. However, according to astrology, if you are involved in an argument with specific zodiac signs, then there are chances that you would repent!

Here in this article, we bring in the list of zodiac signs whom you should never argue or confront with.

These zodiacs will make you feel hopeless and as a loser, even if you seem to be on the right side!

Check out the list, and if you belong to any of these signs, then it is a moment you would love to brag about as arguing and never losing the arguments is what makes you feel proud after all.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini individuals love to get their loved ones out from an unwanted situation. They think that they are here to do good and be useful to everyone around them, even if it is not something that is not their cup of coffee. They seem to be nosy as they wish to be aware of the happenings around them. If they find out there is stuff happening behind their backs, it does not take seconds for them to slip their nature and bring out the ugly side of theirs and arguing with them can bring in the worst situation.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

Being wrong is not something that defines the Leo individuals. They are the egomaniac of the zodiacs, who love to show-off, and they seem to be always right. You need to plan for your argument before you confront them as they do not give you a second chance to argue. They seem to manipulate your words and also make you feel like a fool for your accusations. They do not provide opportunities for anybody to point the finger at them and this seems to work for them as they come across as the individuals with whom you can never argue with.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Virgo being the perfectionist, find that perfection in whatever they do, but the truth may be far away from reality. These individuals have a mouthful of things to say, especially about their feelings, and they would not spare their bile when it's time to get nasty. They hate losing an argument and seem to do every possible thing where they would do anything to win an argument. On the other hand, they also believe that they know you better than what you know about yourself. Hence, arguing with them is equal to digging your own grave! (pun intended).

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Libra is all about being the balanced individual with equanimity. You will end up losing an argument with these individuals merely because they are equipped with a survival mechanism which does not allow them to show their full power, and this is something that leads them to passive-aggressive behaviour. One can never argue with them as you will end up feeling defeated. Arguing with these individuals will make you feel completely dissatisfied, as everything that you say to them, they would only try to prove is not only OK with them, but it's not worth arguing over.