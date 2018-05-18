Spoilt Zodiac Signs; These Individuals Are Known To Spend Lavishly

Being a spend-thrift is something that comes naturally to certain zodiac signs. These individuals are believed to be the worst in terms of spending money and being labelled as spend-thrifts.

These zodiac signs are known to be the worst in terms of not saving a single penny. Here, in this article, we are revealing to you about the zodiac signs which are known to be the spoilt spend-thrifts.

Check out and find out if your zodiac sign is listed here...

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Librans are known to top the list of being the spoilt brats. When it comes to being spoilt, they prefer having a need for the finer things in life, which can be is such an intricate part of their identity. They love to fly in first class, stay in five-star hotels, or even flaunt designer shoes, as it seems to be a no big deal for them. On the reality front, few individuals can afford these things, and for those who cannot afford the high-end lifestyle, they tend to depend on their credit cards to achieve this kind of a lifestyle.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Aquarius individuals on one end are the hippie zodiac signs who really need a lot of things. On the other hand, the capriciousness is something that they have in them, as it spoils them to the core. While Aquarians are not likely to depend on credit cards like the Libra individuals, they will not shy away from indulging in whatever they wish to do. Be it an extra piece of cake, or a fling on the side of their serious relationship, they are up for it. As much as they love to spoil themselves, they tend to enjoy more if they can show off the result of all that spoiling.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini individuals love to come down to fill their superficial aspect of their life. They may be deep in some ways, but at the same time, they are said to be very shallow and superficial. Their on-the-go kind of nature is said to spoil them, as they tend to feel that they deserve it more than what others do. Apart from being superficial, these individuals prefer not listening to the others.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

Leo individuals are known to be the most arrogant zodiac signs. Leos need to spoil themselves in the most passionate way. It's all about creating an image that coincides with the image they have of themselves in their head, and they believe that there is no amount of spoiling that will not be committed to keep that image in place.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Taurus individuals love to spoil themselves on their looks. There is no such thing known as "too much" when it comes to their appearance. It is quite obvious when they tell you how they just had a recent schedule of a costly spa session or the bag that they have invested in. Their vanity will eventually put them on the fast track to bankruptcy if they down rein in that spending.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Though Sagittarius individuals do not spoil themselves to quite the degree of the other signs on the list, they tend to find themselves in this list. These individuals exactly know where their weakness is, when it comes to spoiling themselves. These individuals tend to spoil themselves in a sudden spurt.