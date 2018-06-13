Zodiac Signs That Believe In Love & The Ones Who Don't

From the special die-hard lovers and believers to the unique anti-love realists and non-believers, we have piled up all sorts of views about the concept of love that people have according to the sun signs they fall under.

If you are sure or not totally sure whether you believe in love and its concept, you might want to find out what you or the other zodiac signs believe and why. Some might believe in gooey or sappy love, while some others might have a different concept or perspective when it comes to love.

These perspectives might often depend upon the zodiac signs they fall under and might have different reasons related to how their personalities are and why.

There are plenty of zodiac signs that totally believe in love and those who don't much. We have ranked down those zodiac signs who believe in love and those who might not, from the most to the least likely, to help you have an insight into the world of believers and non-believers. Take a look.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

If you're a Pisces, you don't just believe in the concept of love, but in true love. And you don't care how you sound when you talk about it, but any conversation about love just has your eyes shining and your heart racing. You see love in even little things and it would take you a lot of convincing to get you to believe otherwise.

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

If you're a Taurus, you are a big believer in love and this probably is because you always try surrounding yourself with people who you feel emulate true and pure love. You believe the fact that you can share deep love with people you care about the most because you have seen just how special it can be. This is why you also always prioritize your loved ones.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

If you're a Cancer, you have always been dreaming of finding your own true love. You want someone you can share your life with, as well as a family that you can teach this importance of sharing true and deep love to. Well, you are special, Cancer, since you know how to inject a bit of love into everything you do in life and you inspire people with the kind and amount of love that your heart carries.

ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

If you're an Aries, you are one of those zodiac signs that truly believes in love, but not necessarily always the soft and gentle kind of love that the other signs want. You might not always be considered the romantic kind in the most conventional sense, but with your penchant for keeping things related to love, fiery and passionate, you might be considered a fiery romantic in a wilder sense.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

If you're a Scorpio, you are another one of those signs who believes in a fiery and passionate love. Of course, just because you're open to love, it doesn't mean it is always easy for you to open up to someone and actually end up receiving the kind of love that you might be looking for. You are a realist with a positive outlook in life and being a cautious believer in love might be a good thing, especially in this world.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

If you're a Leo, you are a believer for sure, but not always the sappy and gooey, "can't live without you" type of love. You are great on your own and you probably don't necessarily need someone in your life, but you would definitely always like the idea of someone to love deeply and passionately, if the perfect chance arrives. You are an honest and independent person who knows the great value of self-love and, therefore, you want a mature love that lasts and not something that is shallow, fake or naive.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

If you're a Libra, you probably believe in a fairytale kind of love, but what you need to do most importantly is work on loving yourself a bit more before you can give yourself completely to a special someone. Since you love treating yourself and indulging in finer things, you know what and how it feels like to put yourself first when you're alone. But when it comes to love and relationships, you tend to forget that you have needs just like your partner does. Settle for what you want the most in life.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

If you're a Sagittarius, you're a realist, a rather harsh one and what you truly believe in is reality, to an extent though. You might know the deep meaning of free love, but not so much when it comes to committed, dedicated and intense love. This does not mean you think that true love is a myth, but you rather think it is unrealistic to focus all your burning energy in a single place and miss out on all the other exciting prospects of life.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

If you're a Capricorn, you probably want to believe in true love and you probably really do, but you have got a lot of plans for your future and ending up falling in love does not happen until you are where you want to be in your professional life and have really honed your social life. What you need to be is more realistic in life about your choices and things that matter and also occasionally you leave it to destiny, feelings and chances to sort a few things out, especially in matters of the heart.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

If you're a Virgo, you are another one of those who wants to believe in deep love, but your ever-realist side makes you remember exactly how life and this world works and that love isn't probably something that just kind of happens without any work or effort. Do not be too hard on yourself and, sometimes, it is the best to go with the flow or listen to your heart, and even if you can't do that, may be just love yourself.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

If you're a Gemini, you like to keep things casual much more than you like making commitments. Part of it might be because you tend to have a hard time keeping your attention on one single person at one time and the other part of it could be because you also tend to get hot and cold about whoever you are dating with when you do. You are probably not adverse to the wild and free love, but just committed love. You need to let yourself a little more loose, have a good time and occasionally let aside your opinions and let love find you.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

If you're an Aquarius, you are the most anti-love kind of zodiac sign that can exist. It is not that you would rather be all grumpy and lonely forever, but rather the fact that you have your own idea of what true love is and not everyone else's. You believe in reality and in making your own ways happen in life. It might seem that you are the ever realist, but sometimes things can surprise you and you need to be there for that to happen when it does, because love is powerful enough to change anybody's mind.