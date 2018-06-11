Zodiac Sign Individuals Who'd Always Want To Win

Can you handle losing? Do you think it's okay to lose a bet or is it fine to be all okay with losing some sort of a most important argument in life?

Well, most of us might not be okay with handling a loss. But there are those sore losers who can be listed as being those zodiac sign individuals who NEVER want to lose.

Here, in this article, we have listed the zodiac signs that seem to be sore losers and cannot accept losing anything in life.

These Zodiac Individuals Love All The Attention & Drama

These zodiacs are listed as per the sun sign predictions and fighting to win is something they wish to do even until the very last moment.

Go ahead and find out if your zodiac sign is listed here.

Before you go ahead and find out the list of zodiacs, here's a little note: These predictions are based as per the astro experts and even if your sign is listed here, it does not mean you are a loser, instead it means you tend to fight until you win!

So, check it out...

Aries: March 21-April 19

Aries guys are known to be extremely competitive. "They love to win" is an understatement for these individuals. They need to win. These guys don't just need to do well, as they have to be the best in everything that they do. And when they tend to fail, they do not accept it well. Apart from this, they may be impatient when they lose. Luckily, they prefer not to be obsessed over their losses and focus more on their wins.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

Capricorn guys can be some real sore losers even in the smallest of things! If a co-worker seems to get praised for something, they wouldn't be happy about it. They tend to resort on giving the winner a silent treatment, while fuming inside. They usually tend to compare themselves with the others. All that they need is an attitude adjustment and need to keep a watch on their path to make sure they keep it going good in life.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

Leo wants the most attention, hence winning is considered to be one of the most important things for these individuals. Most of the time, they want to win big prizes and when they don't, they take it as a physical blow. These individuals are very competitive in nature and never wish to feel like they are a loser of any kind. All that they need is to be reassured of their greatness.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Cancer guys tend to take winning and losing too seriously. Everything that they do has a significance, which can make them anxious. If these people win a game, they aren't gracious about it, as one can see them brag about it. They also tend to throw tantrums around at other people. On the other hand, when they lose, they tend to be very quiet about it and they seemingly forget about the loss quickly too. Winning is everything for these individuals, and losing is something that they can never digest.

Zodiac Signs That Love Little Things In Life



Taurus: April 20-May 20

These individuals seem to avoid being in any kind of a competition with the others. They are scared of competitions, as they do not wish to lose it at any cost. If they'd still lose, they can't get out of their anger and hence one can witness them screaming their lungs out or being quite physical about it. On the other hand, when they win, they seem to be gracious, charming, and wonderful. This makes them look like they have two sides to their personality.