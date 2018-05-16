Zodiac Signs That Take The Longest Time To Fall In Love

Impressing certain people can be a tedious job, as they are those individuals who would not get impressed easily. This can be something that is related to zodiac signs and your stars.

According to astrology, there are those zodiac signs that will take the longest to fall in love. These zodiacs are known to be the toughest in terms of getting impressed in love.

These zodiac sign individuals are known to really take their time to get to know another person before having those loving feelings for them.

One needs to understand that though these individuals might take a long time to fall in love with, it does not mean that they would never fall in love at all.

Find out if your favourite zodiac sign is also listed here...

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

The Virgo sign individuals tend to put their work first over love, so if you are expecting them to understand your emotions, then you should take a backseat while you let them focus on their career. They tend to enjoy filling their time with job-focused activities, and also consider it to be "unproductive" to fall in love. Their high standards mean that they are less willing to take chances on people. They need to understand that sometimes they have to make room for love, even if it doesn't fit naturally on its own in life.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

Capricorn individuals are known to be quite practical in life. They want a partner who will boost their status in some way or the other. They are naturally inclined to being one half of a power couple. They want to feel someone out to get to see what their true character is, before they can allow themselves to fully love somebody. Hence, getting into a commitment is something that does not come easily to these individuals.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

For the Aquarius individuals, it takes a while for them to recognise and be open to someone special. They love their freedom the most and are reluctant on giving up their freedom for the sake of the relationship. Hence, you can see them take their own sweet time before they get into any kind of a commitment. Eventually, when they fall in love, these individuals are known to be the loyal ones.

Is your favourite zodiac sign listed here? Let us know if you wish to read more interesting topics about zodiacs in the comment section below.