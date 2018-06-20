The Most Anxious Zodiac Signs, As Per Astrology

Do you panic instantly or are anxious all the time for no reason at all? Then there are chances that you belong to any of these zodiac signs.

Well, according to astrology, it is predicted that there are specific zodiac signs that are known to top the list of having the most anxious individuals.

It is learnt that there are four zodiac signs, the individuals of which can panic in any given situation and this can cause chaos in their lives due to this trait of theirs.

So, go ahead and find out about the zodiac signs, the individuals of which can't stop feeling anxious at any instance you meet them!

Aries: March 21-April 19

Aries individuals are believed to panic when there's no visible leader in their path. They tend to get nervous when they are caught in a situation that requires them to excel. These individuals are known for their charge-taking personalities. On the other hand, when they lose their cool or when they are not in charge, there are chances for them to see the downside.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

Leo individuals are believed to have plenty of energy to spare. This is what backfires them, as they tend to become too anxious and that too easily. Panic and confusion further would manifest their anger. All that they need is to have some space to calm down to avoid an unpleasant argument.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini individuals are known to have a reputation of being highly adaptable in any given situation. They are more likely to have an impatient approach towards things, as they tend to lose their cool. These individuals hate to be kept waiting, and they tend to move on to the next thing, which can catch their attention.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Virgo individuals generally like to plan their days at the last minute. These individuals are not great with timings, and they tend to get nervous at any given point of time. These individuals want things to be picture perfect at all times. On the other hand, they are great at organising households meetings, but this leaves them prone to feeling anxious when they cannot manage time.