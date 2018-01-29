These Zodiac Predictions Are So Accurate That You Would Be Shocked Reading About It

Aries: March 21-April 19

They cannot handle fighting and losing on their loved ones. They pretend to be happy to let people go, but in reality they regret of fighting and letting go of the person, as they wish to mend their relationships.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

They are afraid that nobody wants them around, and they think that people around them would easily forget about their existence. Their constant worry is that they wonder if they mean something to someone or not!

Gemini: May 21-June 20

These individuals try so hard to fit in and be friends with everyone, that they would even change themselves. They would rather change than be alone, because being alone is something that they are completely scared of.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

These individuals try to act happy all the time. They think that if they let others see them being unhappy, it would disappoint them. Hence, they make sure nobody worries about them, as they cover it up with a fake smile!

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

They believe that they are unlovable and whenever something goes wrong, they think it is due to their fault. Though they try to act tough and pretend to not care much about the situations, they are opposite from within, as deep down they are among the most sensitive zodiac sign.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

They have trouble in handling the major situations of their life. Though it seems like everything is under their control, but in reality, they have trouble making it every hour of the day. It is very hard for them to stay positive for long.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

They cannot be alone and need a person around them constantly. They need to invest their time on others, so that they do not have to focus on themselves. They hate dealing with their own problems, so they hide and pretend that everything around them is perfect, whereas deep down, they are hurt and feel lonely.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

They are scared of getting close to people. They love being trusted by others, wherein they have their own struggle of trusting others. They are afraid that one day they will push everyone away, but on the other side, they are helpless, as they don't know how they could fix this problem.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

They want to be loved and only loved. When they are not with anyone, they start to feel hopeless like they aren't good enough for anybody.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

They invest in themselves and try to get to the top, so that they don't have deeper connections with anyone. They are afraid that due to this attitude, they will be left alone!

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

They do not feel emotional the way they assume themselves to actually feel like. They get into relationships and do not feel anything for a while. And due to this, it makes them feel disgusted with their ownself and even assume that something is wrong with them.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

They have no idea of what they are doing in life. They daydream a lot to make themselves feel better. They are often lost and confused as well. They hate asking others for help and feel that everything is under their control.