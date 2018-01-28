Daily Horoscope: 28 January 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

You are advised not to enter into arguments today. You need to be extra careful while doing any task too as you may encounter certain hurdles on your path. You may be troubled by joint pain. Your diet also needs to be carefully charted out. For students, matters relating to studies may trouble you.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

Your economic condition will improve. All impending tasks will move forward. Your health may need extra attention. However, travels will be fruitful. You are advised not to take your health issues and diet lightly at all. Consume neem leaves for health.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

You will receive the support of your spouse today. Your enemies will remain dormant, in spite of making efforts to harm you. Your day will be hectic with loads of physical activities. You are advised to offer water mixed with turmeric to Peepal tree.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

You are advised to stay away from unnecessary tasks that may keep you occupied. You are also required to remain mentally stable. Your economic condition too will be better than before. However, you will remain somewhat mentally disturbed. Wearing red may help you stay calm. People with partnerships in business may earn less than their partners today.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

Business related travels will be fruitful. Your respect in society will increase. You will benefit from matters relating to employment and speculations. New plans will see the light of the day. However, you may have to fight certain mental issues today.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

You will be inclined towards religious tasks. You may make efforts to meet someone. Your performance at work will be good. Some negative thoughts may trouble you today. Therefore, you are advised to be extremely careful. You will gain huge profits due to your hard work.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

The stars will be in your favour today. You are expected to earn profits in the business or employment. You will be able to fulfil your family responsibilities. Any impending tasks will move forward but there may be some arguments at your work place.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

You are predicted to do something new today. Your day will start on a good note. Be careful in matters regarding money barter. You may come across new opportunities in business.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

You are advised to exercise precaution in your love life today. Increase in losses is also foreseen for you. Be careful while arguing with your enemies. Ailments related to change in weather may trouble you today.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

Deal in business will earn you profits. Gaining employment is on the cards. Special gain in speculations is foreseen for you. Do not forcefully make anyone part of your plans if they are not interested. Health issues may occupy your concern. However, sudden chances of gaining wealth will keep you happy.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

You are predicted to face both good and bad circumstances today. Impending tasks will move forward and get completed too. Long travel is on the cards for you. You may buy a new vehicle too. You are advised to offer a Gudhal flower and Bailpatra to Lord Shiv for prosperity.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

It is a very good time for singletons as you may come across good marriage proposals. A wedding too is on the cards. You will meet your relatives or close ones. Matters relating to studies may trouble you. If you are embroiled in a problem, chances are that it may stretch longer than you thought. Therefore try to resolve matters as much as possible.