Daily Horoscope: 27 March 2018

Aries: 21 March–20 April

All your legal hurdles will be cleared today. Matters relating to the court will be resolved. It is also a good time of your relationships too, as your love relation will be smooth. People who are married will have harmony in their marital lives. Make sure to keep all channels of communication open between you, so as to not give rise to any discord.

Taurus: 21 April–21 May

You are advised to remain careful today, as your hard-earned money is going to be spent towards negative things. The path that you have carved for yourself will serve you well and you will end up in achieving your dreams. There may be some issues related to your father today, so make sure he opens up to you if there is anything.

Gemini: 22 May–21 June

It is an auspicious time for you to embark on a long journey which will bear tremendous fruit for you. You will also get to savour some amazing culinary dishes, a reason to rejoice for all the foodies. It is indeed a good time for you, as buying of a vehicle is foreseen.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

You will come across a bad news today, which will dampen your spirits. It is important for you to keep your cool even under stressful conditions and execute grace because that's what defines you. You will have to take extra care of your health.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

Your efforts will bear fruit and you will finally succeed in your attempts. Make sure to continue doing hard work, as laziness may take over you. You will find success in perseverance and patience, as these are the things that will eventually help you win over people and situations.

Virgo: 22 August–23 September

You will receive rather enthusiastic news, which will lift your spirits. A happy re-union with some old friends is foreseen. Your business will prosper and will earn you profits. Make sure to have positive people around you and always have positive thoughts, as this will greatly affect your environment.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

Buying of new clothes is foreseen, so get ready to shop till you drop today. However, there may be some domestic issues troubling you, which may hamper your shopping plans. Matters relating to home and office will trouble you too. Buying of land and property is also high on the cards.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

You are predicted to experience less income and higher losses today, which will off-balance your financial scale. You may also contemplate on taking a loan under such situations. However, you may be able to turn the tables in your favour by minding your words and thinking before speaking.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

You are advised to carry out any task related to travels, machinery or employment with utmost care, as accidents are foreseen. However, profits in business will be good, as your business is predicted to expand and prosper. Do not forget to take the blessings of your parents before carrying out any new task.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

All your plans will culminate. Your work ethics and the system of your work will improve, giving you a fresh insight on your work. Your travels will be fruitful and entertaining. It is an auspicious time to start any new ventures, as it will click and you will also earn profits through them.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

Impending issues relating to the state will clear off today and things are predicted to move ahead. You will gain new employment. A long travel is foreseen for you, which will bring in new opportunities for you. You may particularly be inclined towards religious rituals and you will also actively take part in it.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

You are advised not to enter into arguments today, as it may have a negative effect on you. Completing your tasks with utmost care and responsibility should be your priority for today. A girl in your family may get a good marriage proposal today.