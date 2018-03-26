Daily Horoscope: 26 March 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

You are advised to remain very careful today as your enemies will be active and try to harm you. You may come across a marriage proposal today. Legal hurdles will clear off. Your respect and recognition in the society will increase. Keep your eyes open for opportunities to earn wealth as you may not chance upon them again.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

Your enemies may try to harm you today, which may cause problems for you. You may also face hurdles on your path in matters regarding land and property acquisition. However, you are predicted to gain sudden wealth, which will be the positive aspect for today so make sure to be alert and grab every opportunity on your way.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

You are predicted to come across some selfish people who will use your talents for their own interest and leave you hanging later. You will also meet your friends and family members too and they will stick by you while the other kind of people will distant themselves from you. Over all you will be in a happy state of mind.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

You are advised to exercise precaution in monetary matters. Do not give or take loans today. You day will be hectic with your schedule jam-packed. Do not add fuel to fire in case of arguments. You may come across a bad news today so you are advised to remain careful and deal with the matters at hand with patience and you will have the power to convert the bad news into glad tidings.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

You will be busy and occupied for most parts of the day. All your efforts will finally pay off and bring in profits for you. Increase in respect and recognition in the society is foreseen and most of this will stem through your active participation in many social cause.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

You are predicted to receive good news coming from your child today, most probably about success in examinations. It is the right time to send them abroad to pursue higher studies if they wish. However, you are advised not to accept any gifts or presents given to you today as these things may be very inauspicious for you.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

You day will be full of tensions for you. You are advised to take extra care of your health. However, the high point of your day will be when you will come across an exciting job opportunity which will be very beneficial to you. It would be something that you may have been waiting for from a long time.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

Today, you are advised to keep your valuables extra safely as these things are predicted to go away from you. Be careful regarding monetary as your expenses too are predicted to be on a rise. Do not give pit loans to anybody as the stars are not in your favour and you may never be able to recover that money back.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

Your mind will be fearful today, of reasons unknown to you. Tensions will prevail at home. Most part of the tension will arise from the fact that you are not able to recover some loans given out by you. This may tighten your financial situation a bit so try to recover those loans as soon as possible.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You are advised to stay away from arguments and avoid taking decisions in haste. Your love life will be smooth. New plans will culminate. There will a change in your work ethics, which will be for the better and bring a refreshing change in the way you work.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

You are predicted to go on a religious journey today by visiting temples of some major deities. Taking their blessings will turn to be positive for you. However, there may be some increase in losses. Take care of your valuables today as robbery is foreseen. Do not forget to take the blessings of your parents today before starting for work.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

A robbery will keep you worried today as a valuable item will move away from you. You may experience some pain in your chest and parts of the body below your waist. Therefore you are advised to relax your mind and take care of your diet to keep health issues at bay.