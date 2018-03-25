Daily Horoscope: 25 March 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

Your love life will be extremely favourable. Compatibility with your love partner will reach new heights. You may also want to share your future plans with them. Travel will be fruitful. Today is favourable for you in case you wanted garb a government job as you will finally realise your dream.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

You may experience some issues with matters relating to inheritance as things may not go as smooth as expected and may get delayed. Losses are predicted for you today so you are advised to be extremely careful today with financial matters. Think twice before signing any contract today.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

It is a jolly time for all the food enthusiasts as there is exciting culinary treats in stores for you. You will succeed in your literary pursuits. You are advised to take special care of your family today. Give them your attention and spend time to understand their needs and wants closely. Your business will be good.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

Your day will be particularly hectic today because of which you might feel physical tiredness take over you. Tasks may not move at the pace expected by you, suffering few delays and hurdles on the path. Your wishes may remain so for while without getting fulfilled for some time. You are advised not to worry because things are predicted to change soon.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

You will receive full fruit of your hard work done over days together. Your respect and recognition in society will increase. Your business travel will be good. However, you may be surrounded by tensions and problems today. Persistence will be the key to banish these negative aspects today.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

Your business is predicted to be good day. You will receive good news, which will put you in a good mood. Your self confidence will be unaffected. Good times will prevail. You will be successful in recovering some money today from your debtors after many unsuccessful attempts, something which was unexpected.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

You will receive some gifts and presents today. Your business travels will be fruitful. Unemployed people will find employment today. The stars are in your favour and the path to move up in life will be easy to walk on for you. Your confidence and tact of dealing with people will help you succeed in your goals.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

Sudden increase in losses will keep you worried today. You are advised to postpone tasks where you are to appear in court as a guarantee or witness to someone as it may create unfavourable situations for you. Your work system or ethics will change for a better today.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

You are predicted recover some let out money today or get a major refund back. Your business travels will be good. You will have a controlling hand on matters at home and beyond. Over all your day will be average with a few ups and downs, but that's just a part of life.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You will receive immense support from your friends today. Business will be favourable and earn you profits. All your plans will see the light of the day. It is important to give a helping hand to people in need, especially to elders in the family. Always take the blessings of your parents before stepping out of the house or embarking on a business journey.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

Religious rituals and poojas may not interest you today. However, this may be temporary and you will be seen enjoying all things religion soon. Delays you have been facing from the state will finally clear off and tasks will move ahead. However, an illness may trouble you by relapsing. Your business will be smooth and earn you profits.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

You are advised to remain careful and not be in haste while operating machinery, driving a vehicle or handling fire or accidents are foreseen. Taking special care of your health will prevent some illnesses. Your business travels will be fruitful and successful.