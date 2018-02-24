Daily Horoscope: 24 February 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

Your love life is predicted to be good. Travels will be fruitful. Your efforts to secure a government job will be successful today.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

There may be some problems with matters relating to inheritance. Money stuck somewhere will be harder to recover. Losses too are predicted for you. Taking the advice of a priest to ease your issues will help.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

You will enjoy amazing culinary treats today. Your artistic pursuits will be successful. You are advised to take care of your family. Business will be good.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

Your day is predicted to be hectic because of which you may tend to feel tired. Things will not move as per your expectations and this might upset you. Your wishes may take some time to come true.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

You will receive the fruit of your hard work. Respect in society will increase. Business travels will be successful. However, tensions and arguments may be the reason of your worry.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

Business will be good. Good news will bring up your spirits and increase your self confidence. You will be successful in recovering bad debts.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

You are predicted to receive a gift today. Business travels will be profitable. Business will be good. You will move up in life.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

There will be sudden losses. If you are appearing in court as a testimony for someone, you are advised against it. Your work flow will improve.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

You are predicted to recover from some bad debts. Business travels will be good. You will be involved in matters relating to both home and outside.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

You will receive support from outsiders today. Business is predicted to be good. All plans made by you will culminate. You are advised take the support and blessings of elders in the family.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

You may not take part in religious events. Political hurdles will clear. Some illness may be the reason of your worries. Business is however predicted to be smooth.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

You are advised to exercise precaution while handling machinery, vehicle or fire as an accident is predicted. Take care of your health. Travels will be successful.