Daily Horoscope: 23 March 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

Sudden loss in wealth is predicted for you today. You are advised to stay away from procrastinating things to a later date and get them done with. Negative thoughts may hover over you. It may be advisable to shun them and keep the energy flow going as things will eventually fall into place.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

You are predicted to receive the support from your family today, which will propel you to achieve greater heights. Legal help will solve some issues for you. You are advised to stay away from arguments of any kinds, as you may be prone to get sucked into others' matters. This will not only waste your time but also your precious energy.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

You may come across sudden expenses today. However, you will be recognised for your work by your colleagues. There may also be a promotion on the cards for you. For people in the business field, expansion of operations is foreseen. This will not only bring in more profits but also increase goodwill of the business.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

It is a good time for you to attend interviews if you are planning for a job change. It is high time to move out of your comfort zone, something which is against your nature. This step will help re-evaluate your life plans and bring you closer to your goals. Plans to travel abroad will also move ahead and it will be successful.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

A few people might try their best to deviate you from your path and also hurt your sentiments. Make sure to be strong-willed against these things and bounce off any such intentions of theirs. Business is predicted to be good, provided you read the fine prints of any legal documents.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

Your reputation in your surroundings will increase. Your efforts are predicted to finally pay you huge dividends. A re-union with old friends and family members will keep you happy. But beware of bad company, as bad influence will take you in the wrong direction.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

Do not enter into arguments today. Good news may be in store for you, which will help you have positive vibes. You will be in a happy state of mind. Make sure to keep yourself available to opportunities, as you may benefit greatly from them. Do remember that opportunities do not knock twice.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

Good times do not seem to end for you, as you are predicted to get ready for a shopping trip and buying of new clothes is foreseen for you today. Business travels will be good. You will benefit greatly from speculations today, the proceeds of which can be used for that shopping trip. A promotion at work may further elevate your happiness.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

Your business travels are predicted to be successful. You will also recover from some bad debts today. Help from outside sources will keep you happy for most parts of the day. Beware of losses in business though, as some deals may not fall through due to hurdles on the way.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Losses may be on a steady rise for you today. Keeping bad company and bad thoughts will further elevate your problems. Matters relating to an injury or illness may trouble you. It is important to deal with things through patience and thought. Make sure to keep the interest of others before yours in order keep people on your good side.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

All your plans will finally see the light of the day and will take shape according to you. You might embark on a religious journey. The unemployed will finally see themselves getting the job of their dreams.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

Your business is predicted to be good today. Exciting culinary dishes will be savoured by you. However, your partner may not be at their best behaviour today, so you are advised to stay cautious. Understanding what is troubling them and working at it will clear all misunderstandings.