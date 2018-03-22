Daily Horoscope: 22 March 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

Sudden gain of wealth is predicted for you Dear Arian. You are advised not to undertake matters with a risk factor. Also avoid acting as a guarantee for anybody today. You may be troubled with an illness or accident so you are advised to stay cautious. You will be surrounded by negative energy today.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

You are predicted to receive the support of your spouse. Legal support too will be extended to you, which will take you by surprise. Increase in wealth is foreseen as business will earn you high returns. Make sure to cross check all things legal ignoring the minor derails may put you in trouble.

Also Read: Zodiac Signs Which Are Ranked As The Best Lovers

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

Your expenses may soar today, especially because of the visiting guests. However, matters relating to inheritance will earn you profits. At work, you are predicted to receive recognition as your work will be highly appreciated by your seniors.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

You will succeed in your literary pursuits. You are predicted to enjoy some amazing culinary treats today that will tingle your taste buds. This may be a welcoming change for you so make sure to try out new cuisines. Increase in wealth is foreseen and you will achieve all your targets.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

You may have to work extra hard to gain profits today but don't be disheartened as hard work will always pay. Do not anyone demean you today as your self-respect is extremely important. Lending an ear to everything others say only decrease your morale. You should know how to convert your weaknesses into strengths and work out things for your own good.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

Your respect in society is predicted to increase. All your efforts will pay off and reward you with success. Chances of gaining wealth will open up for you. Meeting with old friends or relatives will keep you in high spirits today so make sure you enjoy this re-union in re-live the good old times.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

You are predicted to meet some of your old friends today. Good news will also find its way to you. Happiness will prevail at home and outside, giving you the much needed peace of mind form troubled times. Business will be favourable and earn you profits as well.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

It is the time to rejoice is buying new clothes is foreseen for you today so grab your card and get ready to go on a shopping spree. Business travels will be favourable for you today. Your investments in the share market too will earn you profits. A promotion at work front will further elevate your happiness.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

Things will move according to your will but not without hurdles. There will be some predicted for you today in business. You are advised to make a thorough back ground check of any new client before signing any contract. Keep a check on the company you keep as bad people may influence you into taking bad decisions. Also, avoid taking help from such people.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Your business travels will be fruitful. You are predicted to recover from some bad debts. However, matters relating to outside of your home and office will keep you worried. Sudden gain of wealth is also foreseen, which will keep you happy.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

All your plans will culminate. Love life will be smooth. Also, you will find your impending tasks will move a fast pace and things will finally look up for you. Make sure to take the support from the right kind of people who will contribute into the task rather than take advantage of the situation and you.

Also Read: What's It Like To Date The Women Of Each Zodiac?

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

You are predicted to embark on a religious journey today, something that you wanted to do from a long time. Your knowledge will increase. All the hurdles in your path will finally clear off and doors to earn profits will open up for you.