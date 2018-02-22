Daily Horoscope: 22nd February, 2018

Did you know that the sun and moon are also considered as planets according to Indian astrology? These make a total of ten planets in our solar system, each of these planets represent a form of energy and distribute the energy as and when they travel through the 12 zodiac signs.
The movement of these planets around the zodiac lets us know about the important events happening or the ones that are about to happen in our lives. This is called the science of astrology, which in a way predicts our future.
Moving ahead, let us see what your daily horoscope for February 22nd, 2018, has in store for you.
Aries: 21 March-20 April
Losses are predicted for you today. You are advised to undertake any important task today without postponing it further. Negativity may overcome you, so make sure you conquer it and move ahead.
Taurus: 21 April-21 May
You will receive the support of your family members today. Legally too, you will be supported. You are advised to stay away from other's arguments.
Gemini: 22 May-21 June
You may come across sudden expenses today. Your work will be appreciated. There are chances of growth in your job or business.
Cancer: 22 June-22 July
It is a good time to give job interviews. Travels abroad too will be successful and entertaining.
Leo: 23 July-21 August
There will be attempts to destroy your self-confidence during some important task. But, you will overcome these hurdles and move ahead. Business will be good and profitable.
Virgo: 22 August – 23 September
Your respect in society will increase. Your efforts will pay off. Meeting with old friends and relatives will make you happy. However, you may have to suffer losses due to bad company.
Libra: 24 September- 23 October
You are advised not to enter into arguments. Good news is on the cards for you, which will keep you happy and excited. Speculations will earn you profits today. Promotion at work is predicted for you today.
Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November
Buying of new clothes will keep you happy. Your business travels will be good. Matters relating to speculations will earn you profits. Promotion at work is on the cards.
Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December
Your business travels will be good today. You will be able to recover from some bad debts. Support from outside will make you happy today. However, loss of wealth is foreseen.
Capricorn: 23 December-20 January
There will be increase of losses today. You are advised to stay away from bad company and thoughts. Matters relating to an illness will trouble you.
Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February
All your plans will culminate. Religious travel is on the cards. You are predicted to receive an employment.
Pisces: 20 February- 20 March
Business will be good for you today. You will enjoy some exciting culinary treats. However, your lover may not treat you right today, therefore you are advised to be careful.
