Daily Horoscope: 20th March 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

Your day is predicted to start on a high note with loads of happiness finding your way. You will receive good news, which will further add a cherry to your cake. Things will finally go according to your plans. You will also enjoy good health, both physically and mentally.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

It is a good day for people in the business field, as you will receive name, fame and money for the work done by you in the society. You are also predicted to receive all forms of support from friends and family. This support will further propel you into achieving greater heights.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

It is a good day for all business-related issues today. Auspicious times are ahead for you, as buying of a new vehicle is foreseen. Long travel is on the cards for you, especially those that are business related. Be sure to keep your guards up, as opportunities may pass by you without you realizing about it.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

Your day will be spent with your intellectual capacity at its best. You are predicted to take part in intellectual conversations and discussions. Peace and harmony are predicted to prevail at your home, which will keep you at peace too. Increase in sources of income too is foreseen for you today.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

Small efforts will pay rich dividends for you today, so make sure to relax and enjoy the good times. However, there may be some road blocks on your way in the form of mental restlessness. But all that is temporary. Health issues may trouble you, so keep a check on your diet and lifestyle.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

Your mind will be some what confused and won't be able to take a decision. You are advised to look into matters from different points of view before deciding. Your health may too need some attention. You are predicted to suffer from some heart-related issues.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

You are predicted to succeed in both literary and artistic pursuits. You will also enjoy the pink of health, both mentally and physically. However, it would be great if you could make some time for your family, as they are the backbone of support for you and a constant encouragement for all your successes.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

Your behaviour may range from wild to impatient, as you are predicted to flare up easily on small issues even. All this may stem from continuous mental stress and tensions that are building up from a long time. Astrologers advise you to pray to lord Chandramma to calm your mind and redirect your mental energy for good.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

Good profits are predicted for you if you are in the business field. You are advised to be vary of the time after midday as troubled waters are predicted. You may suffer setbacks in your tasks and also face difficulties in completing your work. Health wise too, parts of your body below your waist may experience some pain.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

Your day will be filled with confusion today. However, you are predicted to embark on the religious journey, something which was on your cards from a long time. You are required to be careful regarding every step you take, as things may have the tendency to back-fire, especially when you are going through those confusion bouts.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

You are advised to exercise precaution during long travels, as you may face some difficulties on our way. You may plan long journeys towards midday or after it. Do not get into arguments with anybody nor be a part of others' arguments, as things may escalate quickly and worsen, especially in your case.