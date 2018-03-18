Daily Horoscope: 18 March 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

Your efforts to improve your economic condition will bear fruit. Your child may need your help in academic matters so make sure you keep yourself available for them and offer full support. It is a good day for students as you will achieve success in examinations.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

You will be in a happy state of mind. Health wise too, your day will be favourable. It will over all be a favourable day for you as you may receive a enthusiastic news which will put you in high spirits. Do not think highly of anything and just take things as they come by.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

It is the time to rejoice Dear Gemini as your ninth house of fortune is very favourable. It is very good day for you to do start anything new. A business venture or any other plan will be profitable. For people in the employment sector, things will finally turn out in your favour at workplace and you may also be recommended for a promotion too.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

Receiving the support from management will help complete the task at hand. Things will also fall in your favour. Financial help form family will also make you stronger. Any plans that are in the pipeline for you will move ahead and culminate into reality, much to your amazement.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

Your image in the society will see a favourable increase. Your inherent nature will see a change, a respite from the aggressive nature of the lion. Health wise, things will be in your favour. There may be some difference of opinions between your partner and you, which may be the cause of your worries.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

You will receive the support from family and close friends. Partnerships too will be favourable for you today, earning you profits. For the employed, it will be a day of many ups and downs. Do remember that it is the rule of the law so make sure that the lows don't dampen your spirits.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

Your marital life is predicted to be in complete bliss. You may have an argument with your child due to difference of opinions. This may stem from generation gap perhaps. For students, it is a favourable time as you will achieve success in examinations.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

You will achieve success in tasks which you are especially interested in. Peace of mind will also prevail throughout the day. You are advised to beware of unnecessary expenses due to a family outing. Though it is important to spend time for family, keeping them happy is also important but make sure to plan the finances beforehand so as to avoid problems later.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

A long journey is on the cards for you. However, you may face some health issues too. Arguments with wife or children are foreseen. Instead of arguing, trying to hear them out and solving things amicably will help peace prevail at home. Watering a peepal tree will help you overcome all hurdles.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

You are required to be very careful with communicating with strangers as they may create some issues. You are also advised not to open up to anyone while travelling. Issues related in the outskirts will turn out to be in your favour. Be wary of matters at home or outside as there may be unnecessary issues.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

The position of the stars will favour you and this will be the main reason of your happiness. Your health will be good. As an employee, you will see things move at a fast pace at work. You will also be recognised of their work and can also be nominated for a promotion.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

Today is a lucky day for you. Your powers at work will increase and so will responsibilities. It is also a good day for students. Over all it will be a favourable day for you.