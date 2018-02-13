Daily Horoscope: 13 February 2018

Aries : 21 March-20 April

You are advised to be careful in matters regarding a vehicle, machinery or fire. It would be better to postpone matters relating to your expectations and requirements. Stay away from arguments.

Taurus : 21 April-21 May

Any political hurdle will move away. Sudden gain of wealth is foreseen. Your love life will be smooth. Profits in business will prevail. You are advised to take special care of your health.

Gemini : 22 May-21 June

You are predicted to buy a valuable item for investment. However, unnecessary expenses too are foreseen. You will move up in life. Huge profits are in stores for you. Stay away from matters with a risk factor.

Cancer : 22 June-22 July

You will savour some amazing culinary treats today. Your literary endeavours will be successful. There are chances of an argument or clashes in ego. Your business will be good.

Leo : 23 July-21 August

Bad news is expected for you. Your day will be successful. There may be a delay in your expectations being met. There may be some issues leading to arguments at work.

Virgo : 22 August-23 September

You will receive the fruit of your success. However, you are advised to stay away from bad company. Increase in respect in society is foreseen. Your profits too will be on a raise. You will be in a happy state of mind.

Libra : 24 September-23 October

You will receive some enthusiastic news today which will lift your spirits. However, you will be worried over some issue. Increase in wealth is foreseen. Meeting with old friends and family will keep you happy.

Scorpio : 24 October-22 November

Employment is on the cards for you. You are predicted to receive a gift. You will benefit from matters relating to travels or speculations. However, you are advised to stay away from arguments.

Sagittarius : 23 November-22 December

You will be faced with sudden expenses which you will have no options but to bear. Do not keep expectations from other as you may be disappointed if they are not met. You are advised not to add fuel to fire in any argument.

Capricorn : 23 December-20 January

You will recover some bad debts today. Things related to speculations or employment will be favourable. Happiness will prevail. You are predicted to meet some influential people.

Aquarius : 21 January-19 February

You will receive the support of your spouse. He/she will also contribute to your economic betterment. Changes at your work place are predicted. You may also face some arguments at your work place.

Pisces : 20 February-20 March

Your inclination towards studies will keep you happy. Do not escalate arguments. Political hurdles will clear off. However, there may be some issues in your legal matters.