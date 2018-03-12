Daily Horoscope: 12th March, 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

It is a good day for you today, as you will receive whole-hearted support from your spouse. Support from family too will pour in. However, your enemies will be active and try to revolt against you, so you are advised to be careful.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

Fear of your enemies may grip you today, but that shouldn't dampen your spirits. You may face issues with regards to buying of land and property today. Delays in your plans will cause setbacks in your path, but you are advised to move ahead with positivity.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

It is a good time for students to gain admission into the college of their choice. You will also achieve success in examinations. You may be specially interested in helping others today, which will help you earn some good karma.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

You are advised to give special attention to matters relating to money. An old health issue may also crop back and trouble you, so you are advised to eat healthy. You may want to take matters seriously, as any carelessness may cost you an important assignment.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

Dear Leo, you are advised to stay cautious, as bad news may be coming your way. Praying to the Sun lord before leaving home may help ease your troubles. The stars indicate losses to be more than your income today, so you may want to control your expenses and try to create a balance.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

It will be a joyous time for you, as re-union with friends and family is on the cards. Good news too will keep you in high spirits. However, issues relating to your health may trouble you, so make sure to spend some time talking about it and sorting things out.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

The stars are in your favour, dear Libra, so make the most of it. Your ninth house of religion is extremely favourable and you will earn a lot of good luck by indulging yourself in religious tasks. Domestic issues may keep you troubled, but things will clear off soon.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

You may experience some restlessness in mind. There will also be increase in liabilities, which will be a cause of your concern. Increase in unnecessary expenses may be on a raise. Health issues may concern you too. You will be required to take one thing at a time and solve issues by taking help from someone trusted.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

You will be relieved of some bad debts today. Business-related travels too will be successful. There will be a delicate balance between income and loss for you today, so you are advised to take necessary precautions before things take a wrong turn. Beware, as one of your close friends may move away from you.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

There will be some issues with your health today. You are advised to keep your valuables safely, as there are chances of robbery. All new plans made by you will finally see the light of the day. You are advised against interfering in other's matters.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

You will be inclined towards religious tasks and will also take part in religious events. Increase in profits will keep you in high spirits today. Travels will be successful. You are predicted to walk the path of prosperity.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

You will have to let go off laziness today to get things done. A lot of things may be pending because of laziness today. Issues are predicted in your marital life today, therefore you are advised to work on them and cordially solve things. Matters relating to your child may be the cause of your concern too.