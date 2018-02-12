Daily Horoscope: 12th February, 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

You are predicted to face issues regarding a robbery or injury. You will also be surrounded by negative thoughts and will face unrest in the mind as well.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

You may come across a marriage proposal today. Legal issues will bring in profits. Increase in respect and wealth is foreseen for you.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

Sudden gain of wealth is foreseen for you. Hurdles relating to land and property will finally be cleared off. It is a good day to buy property. Your business is predicted to be good. Legal issues will be resolved.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

You are predicted to enjoy a fun outing with your friends and family. Students will find success today. However, you are advised to stay careful in the matters relating to money. Your respect in society will prevail.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

Your day will be hectic. Opportunities of earning wealth may slip away from you. You are expected to receive a bad news with regards to an old relative being involved in an accident or serious injury, which will keep you worried.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

Your efforts will pay off. Your enemies will try to cause you harm. Respect in society will increase. You will feel certain restlessness. Increase in wealth is foreseen. However, you will be less focused on work today.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

You may undergo physical strain today. You could expect a good news. Your respect and recognition in society will prevail. You will receive recognition for your work in the society as well.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

Your efforts will pay off. Things will be in your favour because of your lucky stars. Sudden increase in wealth is foreseen. Business travel will be successful. Do not embroil yourselves in any argument.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

You are predicted to be a little fearful today. An issue may constantly keep you worried. Unnecessary expenses are foreseen. You may also take a loan. There may be ego clashes at home.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Your business travels will be successful. You may suffer from a loss due to hasty decisions. Marriage proposals will move forward. Beware of a dear one who may try to back-stab you in your work today.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

New plans will culminate. Your love life will be good. Your work flow and methodology will improve. You are advised to keep your valuables safely, as a chance of losing some expensive item is predicted.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

Arguments will lead to clashes in ego today. You will be inclined towards religious tasks. Increase in wealth is foreseen. Matters in court will turn out to be favourable. Inheritances issues will give you profits.