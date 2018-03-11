Daily Horoscope: 11 March 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

You will have an excellent start to the day. You are predicted to be the talking point of talks relating to secret sciences like Magic. Respect in society is what everyone craves for and you will be getting exactly that dear Arian. Meditation will give you peace of mind.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

No one can ask for a better day as you will receive a special honour from the society today. Social schemes will prove to be exceptionally beneficial to you. People close to you will also extend their full support towards you so go ahead and seize what the day offers you.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

It is time to rejoice for Gemini as business is predicted to earn profits. People in the educational field or students will achieve success. It is a very auspicious time to start a new business venture as the time is blessed and everything will fall in place.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

Mental issues may trouble you today as tensions regarding commitments may rise high. You may experience bouts of energy throughout the day but mental instability may play spoilsport in most of your tasks. It is advisable to take care of your spoken words if you want to stay out of trouble.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

Mighty Lions, You will be rewarded with success that too with minimal hard work. Your health will need extra attention. Although it may be against your nature, you are required to have a lot of patience regarding things as it will eventually bring in profits for you.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

Confusion will prevail for most parts of the day for you as fights with family or friends may ensue. You are prone to embroil yourself in some argument. But things will be good for you today if you manage to keep yourself away from controversies.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

Your good thinking will help you gain respect in the society. Things today will help you connect with different people and make contacts. Of other things, the exciting thing that you will experience today is the amazing culinary feast that you are predicted to come across shortly.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

You are predicted to have chain of thoughts which will finally reflect your age. Exchange of ideas will take place as you mingle with new people. However, you are required to pay extra attention to your mental health to work towards improving it for god.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

Beware Dear Sagittarians as you may experience some hurdles in your business you are advised to retrospect your actions and try to recognize problem causing areas in the business and work on them. On the bright side, you may plan an outing with your friends where you may meet new friends too.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Your schedule may be completely chalked out for today as you have many things on your plate. The start of your day may not be great but things will improve as the time after midday will especially benefit you. However, happiness and joy are predicted to prevail in your domestic life.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

Aquarians can finally be at ease as arguments and issues will finally be resolved after days of hard work. Things at the personal front are predicted to change after midday for you as issues in the family will finally end.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

You are especially advised to not take your health for granted. Also, you are to refrain from arguing with others as it may only cause problems for you. Travel is on the cards for you, but make sure to take utmost care of yourself during the journey.