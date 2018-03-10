Daily Horoscope: 10 March 2018

Aries: 21 March-20 April

Arians will have a good start of the day as hurdles in legal matters will clear off. Matters relating to the court will also turn out to be in your favour. It is a time to rejoice for you as you may experience marital bliss. Make sure to spend some quality time with your partner to strengthen your relationship.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

You are advised to be careful due to the fact that your hard earned money is predicted to be used for destructive purposes. But, the path that you have curved for yourself will serve you well. A family member, especially your father may experience some unrest or difficulties today so it would be better to talk to them and resolve their issues.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

Gemini, you are predicted to embark on a long journey which will fortunately be lucky for you as well. You may get to enjoy some amazing culinary dishes today, a good news for people who live to eat. It is an auspicious time for you to buy a new vehicle.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

Beware cancerians, as a bad news will dampen your spirits for today. You are advised to keep your calm in tough situations. You have for long been neglecting your health, which may cause problems for you, so it is time to take your health seriously and look out for signs your body is giving out to you.

Leo: 23 July-21 August

You will enjoy the sweet fruit of the all the hours you spend toiling hard. But the devil may play its game and laziness may take over you. However, keeping up the hard work will be extremely beneficial for you so you are advised not to resist into temptations and take it easy. But be careful of haste playing spoilsport in your plans. Think things through before taking a decision.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

It is indeed time to rejoice for you as you may come across good news which will make you dance with joy. Reunion with old friends too is on the cards. Business will earn you profits. Positive thinking is the word for you today as you are advised to look into positive side of things for success.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

Listen up ladies as today is an auspicious time for you to buy new clothes and jewellery. However, you may remain worried over issues at work or home. Matters relating to buying of property may keep you confused as buying a home or office is predicted, but not without hurdles.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

The delicate balance of profits and losses may not be in your favour as your losses seem to outweigh your profits because of which you may also have to take a loan. It is of utmost importance for you to keep control of your spoken words as they have the tendency to complicate matters further.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

You are advised to exercise some precaution in matters regarding travels, employment or handling machinery. However, the positive side of today will be that your business will earn you good profits which will improve your economic condition.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Dear Capricorn, all your plans will finally see the light of the day. Your work ethics will also undergo a welcome change. Travelling will give to fresh ideas and will also prove to be entertaining for you. It is an auspicious time to begin new projects in case you have any in the pipeline.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

Today will be the day where you will finally see any state hurdles clearing off for you and things will start moving in the fast pace. Employment too is on the cards for people who were unemployed for some time. You may embark on a long journey. Indulging yourself in religious activities will give you peace of mind.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

Pisceans are advised to stay away from troublesome people who do not know better than rising arguments all the time. A special task assigned to you, should be handled with care and utmost responsibility. Women will come across an interesting marriage proposal and the stars predict things in this regard moving further very soon.